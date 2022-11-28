Perhaps no jersey has gotten more attention in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar than the one worn by the Mexico men's national team. The stylish new Mexico World Cup kit was involved in a story involving Argentina's Lionel Messi and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez. But even before it became the center of World Cup tension, the new 2022 Mexico World Cup jersey has garnered attention for its sleek new look. The rich green color pays homage to the jerseys worn for home games since the 1950s, while the stylish serpent pattern across the chest draws inspiration from Mexican deity Quetzalcoatl. There is no denying this is one of the most stylish kits being worn at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930. See the new Mexico 2022 World Cup kit here.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

Mexico is hanging onto their 2022 World Cup hopes by a thread with just one point earned through two matches, but they aren't out of the tournament just yet following a scoreless draw against Poland and a 2-0 loss to group favorite Argentina. El Tri can live to see another day if they defeat Saudi Arabia and Poland pulls out a win against Argentina.

If Messi and Argentina defeat Robert Lewandowski and Poland, Mexico would need to beat Saudi Arabia by a large margin. If Mexico can't pull off the necessary win to advance, it will be the first time they haven't made it to the Round of 16 since before the 1978 World Cup.

