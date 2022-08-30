The Denver Broncos made a major splash this offseason by bringing in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. After 10 years in Seattle, Wilson will now take the reins of an offense that averaged just 19.7 points per game last season. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Wilson's 104 wins through his first 10 seasons trail only Peyton Manning's 105 for the most ever by a quarterback. Wilson will try to duplicate the success Manning had in Denver and lead the Broncos to their first Super Bowl title since 2016. Wilson and the Broncos will open the 2022 NFL season with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The 33-year old Wilson is one of the winningest quarterbacks in recent NFL history. He put together a sterling 104-53-1 record as a starter in Seattle. His 6-8 mark as a starter in 2021 marked the first time in his 10-year career he finished below .500. During that span, he threw for a whopping 37,059 yards, completing 65 percent of his passes with 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions. He also has compiled 4,689 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground in his career.

He'll work with a talented young group of receivers in Denver that includes Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Like he regularly enjoyed in Seattle, Wilson should have strong defense to help him as well. The Broncos finished third in scoring defense in 2021, so with a proven answer at quarterback now in the mix, expectations are sky-high in Denver heading into the 2022 season.

