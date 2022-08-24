It has been a long wait for fans to know when Florida sports betting will be available again, and it looks like they won't be getting any answers in 2022. The Seminole Tribe, which controls in-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing in the Sunshine State, challenged Florida mobile sports betting less than a month after it launched, claiming it violated the the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Sports betting in Florida cannot return until legal proceedings with the Seminole have finalized, and there is currently no plan for arguments to be heard on the matter for the rest of 2022.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Money line: Since Florida has multiple baseball teams, there is always a game going on, and the best way to play along is with a money line bet. If Tampa Bay is a -200 favorite against Florida, you'd need to bet $200 on Tampa to return $100 on that side to win. If Florida is a +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Against the spread: You can't bet on football without first knowing how a spread bet works. If Miami is a -7.5 favorite in a game, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. The opponent can cover by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer points.

Push: If neither team can cover the spread, it is considered a tie or "push." If Miami closes as a three-point favorite against Buffalo and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

