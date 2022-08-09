The United States Court of Appeals has already revealed its briefing schedule for the remainder of 2022 and Florida sports betting case was not on the docket. That means Florida mobile sports betting will have to wait until at least 2023 to resume after briefly being legalized in 2021. The Seminole Tribe was granted a 30-year compact that gave it exclusive rights to retail and online sports gambling, but U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich inevitably ruled that the compact's inclusion of sports betting in Florida violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. In the interim, in-person sports betting is still legal at Seminole casinos and when Florida sports books are back up and running, you can expect a huge push within the state.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Money line: The simplest form of sports betting, when you wager on the money line, you are simply wagering on the outcome with odds adjusted to reflect which team is favored. So if Florida plays Georgia in football, the line might be listed with Georgia as the -335 favorite and Florida as the +260 underdog. That means a $335 wager on Georgia would win you $100, while a $100 on Florida would win $260.

Live betting: Many online sportsbooks have computer algorithms that allow players to bet on sports in real-time. In baseball, you might be able to bet on the outcome of an individual at-bat, while wagering against the spread and on the total in real-time is popular in football.

Parlay: A parlay is when you string multiple sports wagers together with all legs of the bet needing to hit to cash. The more legs you add, the higher the payout but the lower your chances of success. If you bet Miami, Tampa Bay and Atlanta against the spread in football for a 6-1 payout, you would need all three teams to cover in order for your ticket to be a winner.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.