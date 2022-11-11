St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is the No. 4 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, and plays its first playoff game of the 2022 season against Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) on Friday. The sides played each other at the end of October, and Bosco won handily, 48-7. The Braves missed out on a chance to win a state title last season, and lost to Servite in the Southern Section Division I semifinals. Bosco got its revenge against Servite earlier this season, 49-3, and will be looking for another decisive win against Orange Lutheran this week.

Kickoff from Panish Family Stadium is set for 10 p.m. ET. Bosco has defeated the Lancers every season since 2010, when Orange Lutheran won, 21-13. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

A part of the CBS Sports family, MaxPreps is America's Source for High School Sports. In partnership with nearly 250,000 varsity coaches in the United States, it strives to cover every team, every game and every player. MaxPreps publishes and preserves athletic accomplishments by recording game-by-game stats and sharing highlights with award-winning photography and video clips. It's a site trusted by millions in prep sports, and it's also a great source to get high school football scores for your area now.

How to track St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran

St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran date: Friday, Nov. 11

St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran time: 10 p.m. ET

St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

What you need to know about St. John Bosco

In Bosco's 48-7 win against Orange Lutheran earlier this season, two Braves players rushed for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns apiece. One was senior quarterback Pierce Clarkson, who needed just seven carries to pick up 98 yards, in addition to his 147 passing yards with another score through the air. The other was junior running back Cameron Jones, who finished the regular season with 897 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Clarkson is a composite four-star quarterback prospect in the 247Sports 2023 football recruiting rankings, and is committed to Louisville. Three of his senior teammates are set to join him as Cardinals after this season, including four-stars DeAndre Moore Jr., Aaron Williams and three-star receiver Jahlil McClain. The Braves also feature one of the top defensive players in the country, in 2024 composite five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. Follow St. John Bosco's game here.

What you need to know about Orange Lutheran

As the score might indicate from their previous game, Orange Lutheran wasn't able to get much traction on either side of the ball in their last matchup against Bosco. Part of that has to do with the youth the Lancers are rolling with in key positions this year. Sophomore quarterback TJ Lateef threw for just 54 yards against the Braves, but in the Lancers' first playoff game last week against Edison (Huntington Beach, CA), he finished with 378 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Jackson Weng came away with the majority of those yards last week, and had six receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Tyler Hennessy was the next most productive receiver, with five catches for 84 yards and a score. Against Bosco, Khanrad Hernandez was Lateef's top target, and he finished with six grabs for 40 yards and the lone touchdown in the game. Follow Orange Lutheran's game here.

How to get high school football scores, updates for St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to keep track of Orange Lutheran vs. St. John Bosco. Visit MaxPreps now to follow the action, plus get high school scores from around the nation, insider news, and much, much more.