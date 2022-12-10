St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) got its revenge for an earlier defeat at the hands of the former top team in the country, when it beat Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) in a win over the Monarchs in the CIF Southern Section Division I Championship. The Braves' work isn't done, however, and they have one more game to play against Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) in the CIF Open Division State Championship Bowl Game on Saturday. Serra won the CIF Central Coast Section Championship and is No. 27 in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings.

Kickoff from Saddleback College is set for 11 p.m. ET. Bosco's last appearance in a CIF championship bowl game came in a 2019 win over De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), while Serra's was a victory in 2017 against Cajon (San Bernardino, Calif.). Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

A part of the CBS Sports family, MaxPreps is America's Source for High School Sports. In partnership with nearly 250,000 varsity coaches in the United States, it strives to cover every team, every game and every player. MaxPreps publishes and preserves athletic accomplishments by recording game-by-game stats and sharing highlights with award-winning photography and video clips. It's a site trusted by millions in prep sports, and it's also a great source to get high school football scores for your area now.

How to track St. John Bosco vs. Serra

St. John Bosco vs. Serra date: Saturday, December 10

St. John Bosco vs. Serra time: 11 p.m. ET

St. John Bosco vs. Serra game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

What you need to know about Serra

Things were close between Serra and Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) early on in the CIF Central Coast Section Football Championship, but the Padres pulled away to finish with a decisive 41-14 win. Serra's success comes from an old-school double-wing back offense that produced a number of big rush plays. Junior athlete Danny Niu ripped off a 61-yard touchdown on Serra's second possession after a 51-yard scoring drive to open the game.

Junior running back Joseph Latu finished the game with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts. Serra isn't a program loaded with big-time national recruits, but one of the reasons the Padres have such a potent rushing attack is senior three-star offensive lineman Ryan Silver. Their top prospect in the 2024 247Sports national recruiting rankings, quarterback Maealiuaki Smith, has completed 67.8% of his passes through all games this season for 2,546 yards and 34 touchdowns. Follow Serra's game here.

What you need to know about St. John Bosco

Bosco defeated Mater Dei in a stunner on November 25, 24-22. Senior quarterback Pierce Clarkson threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Most of those yards through the air were split between senior receivers DeAndre Moore (7 rec, 122 yards, TD) and Jahlil McClain (4 rec, 95 yards, TD). The Braves' top 2023 recruit, Matayo Uiagalelei, is typically known for his prowess as a punishing defensive lineman, but he also grabbed Clarkson's third touchdown pass of the game.

Clarkson and Moore, who are composite four-star prospects in the 247Sports 2023 national football recruiting rankings, have been committed to Louisville along with four-star Bosco corner Aaron Williams. McClain is ranked as a three-star prospect, but has been committed to the Cardinals as well. That could change ahead of National Signing Day after former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield accepted the same position at Cincinnati earlier this week. Follow St. John Bosco's game here.

How to get high school football scores, updates for Serra vs. St. John Bosco

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to keep track of St. John Bosco vs. Serra. Visit MaxPreps now to follow the action, plus get high school scores from around the nation, insider news, and much, much more.