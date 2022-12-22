With intense action and awe-inspiring cinematography, "Top Gun" soared to enormous box office success in 1986 and has had a lasting impact on the action genre. "Top Gun: Maverick" picked the story back up over 30 years later, with Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete Mitchell. "Top Gun: Maverick" drew millions back to the theater for the jaw-dropping action and has been the box office hit of the year. The movie has done nearly $1.5 billion globally since its release on May 27 and now Paramount Pictures is bringing its smashing success to the small screen with "Top Gun: Maverick" debuting on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22. Sign up for Paramount+ right here to stream "Top Gun: Maverick" on December 22, and you can get 50% off your first year of any plan using code ALLYEAR (expires 12/31/22).

The original "Top Gun"was distributed by Paramount Pictures in 1986. It become a cultural phenomenon, but the story was left there for more than three decades. The 2022 sequel picks up with Maverick now leading the Top Gun graduates.

"Top Gun: Maverick" picks up Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's story over 30 years later. Cruise's character has spent his career as the most highly regarded fighter pilot in the Navy, but he's only risen in rank to as high as captain because of his renegade persona. However, Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer) remains a close friend recruits Mitchell to head back to the "Top Gun" academy to help train a new crop of graduates for a critical mission.

Among the pilots he encounters in at Naval Air Station Miramar is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Mitchell's former wingman, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw. "Goose" tragically died in the first film and the grief of his loss has weighed heavily on Mitchell. Angered by Mitchell's interference in his career, Bradshaw aims to prove his mentor wrong while Mitchell must come to grips with his past.

