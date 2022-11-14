The USMNT's 26-man roster has been finalized for the 2022 World Cup and the Americans will feature a plethora of players making their World Cup debuts. DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the U.S. roster eight years ago, giving many players the chance to shine in Qatar. Yedlin will wear No. 22 when the U.S. takes the field against Wales on Nov. 21. Christian Pulisic will sport No. 10 and be the focal point of a U.S. team looking to advance out of Group B, which also features England, Iran and Wales. With the World Cup 2022 start date just days away, it's time to show your support for the USMNT. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks. See the new USMNT 2022 World Cup kit here.

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The jerseys represent a fresh start for the USMNT, who are looking to advance past the Round of 16 for the first time since 2002. The Americans are loaded with young playmakers, including Pulisic, Weston McKinnie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. The youthful vibrancy of the USMNT was a major factor in Nike's design of the new away kit.

Meanwhile, the home kit features a simple design with the USA crest proudly displayed front and center. The white jersey features red and blue designs that pay homage to the colors represented in the American flag.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," U.S. Soccer and Nike added in their joint release.

Before the United States takes the pitch at the 2022 World Cup, be sure to check out the new USMNT jerseys and more Team USA gear.

