The stars are shining bright as the USMNT takes part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Americans failed to qualify for the last World Cup, so fans are happy to see the U.S. in the thick of things this time around. The USMNT settled for a 1-1 draw in their opener, but they can advance to the knockout round with a win against England or Iran. The U.S. unveiled two new USMNT World Cup jerseys leading up to Qatar 2022, and fans can show their patriotism as they cheer on the U.S. from afar.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks. See the new USMNT 2022 World Cup kit here.

Fanatics

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The USMNT home kit features the primary colors of the American flag. The jersey is primarily white with red and blue accents. The USMNT crest is predominantly featured front and center.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," U.S. Soccer and Nike added in their joint release.

The away jersey features a modern look that is sure to draw attention to the players on the pitch. "Nike's design team employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the kit to life."

