Leicester City looks to move closer to securing a top-four finish in the Premier League when it meets Crystal Palace on Monday. Leicester City (18-9-5) has won two in a row, including a 3-0 triumph over West Brom on Thursday. Crystal Palace (10-13-8), which is 13th in the EPL table with 38 points, is coming off a 4-1 setback against Chelsea on April 10 after having its April 17 match vs. Southampton postponed. The teams last played to a 1-1 draw on Dec. 28.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at King Power Stadium. Leicester is listed at -235 (risk $235 to win $100), Crystal Palace is at +750 (risk $100 to win $750), while a draw would return +330 in the latest Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $17,600 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace and revealed his three best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace spread: Leicester -1.5

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace over-under: 2.5 goals

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace money line: Leicester -235, Crystal Palace +750, Draw +330

LEI: Is averaging 1.8 goals per game

CRY: Is 4-2-1 vs. Leicester since December of 2017

Top predictions for Leicester vs. Crystal Palace

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Monday's matchup between Leicester vs. Crystal Palace. The Foxes are led by forward Jamie Vardy, who is tied for seventh in the Premier League with 13 goals on the season. The 34-year-old playmaker has added eight assists, which also tops on the team. In Thursday's win over West Bromwich Albion, he had a goal and an assist with three shots.

Crystal Palace is in need of a win and will rely on its top scorer in forward Wilfried Zaha, who has been in quite the scoring drought of late. Although he is tied for 14th in the Premier League with nine goals and has two assists, he has not scored since Jan. 16. That is a six-match stretch. Despite Zaha's scoring drought, the Eagles have scored in four consecutive games. Crystal Palace has also given up four goals in two of its last four matches, one of the main reasons why Green is leaning towards the over on Monday.

How to make EPL picks for Crystal Palace vs. Leicester

Green has also locked in two other best bets, including a strong play on one side of the money line. He's only sharing his best bets here.

So who wins Crystal Palace vs. Leicester? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks for Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, all from the European soccer expert who has generated over $17,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.