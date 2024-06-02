Jose Mourinho is set to sign a two-year deal with Fenerbahce to be the club's new coach. The Portuguese manager will start a new chapter of his career in the Turkish Super Lig where he will start coaching in his first experience outside one of the five major European leagues since he left Porto in 2004. Mourinho, after parting ways with AS Roma last January, was looking for a new job in the recent weeks. The Special One landed in Istanbul on Sunday and is set to sign on Sunday evening. He was welcomed by thousands of fans upon his arrival.

After coaching Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and AS Roma, Mourinho will now be coaching in a new league. The Special One coached AS Roma over the past two and a half years, where he won the UEFA Conference League in 2022 and reached the UEFA Europa League final last season and only lost in penalties against Sevilla. In a recent interview with Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho said that he's ready to be back on the sideline in the summer of 2024.

"I'm ready to start again. I don't need to rest or think as usually happens. I'm ready, I feel strong and good, but I don't want to make the wrong choice. I have to be patient. My objective is to start again this summer."

Turkish side Besiktas were also interested in appointing Mourinho, as the club's vice president revealed in a recent interview, but in the end, it's Fenerbahce who get their man ahead of what they hope is a promising spell.