The 2023 Women's World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand as 32 teams battle it out to reach the ultimate summit in women's soccer. The United States women's national team are the reigning champs as they look to three-peat in what is expected to be the most competitive World Cup we've seen as the women's game continues to improve with each passing day.

But who has stood out on the stat sheet so far? Here are the leaders for goals, assists and cleansheets in this edition of the tournament:

Goals

Ary Borges, Brazil - 3

Sophia Smith, United States - 2

Miyazawa Hinata, Japan - 2

Alexandra Popp, Germany - 2

Assists

Yui Hasegawa, Japan - 1

Jun Endo, Japan - 1

Mina Tanaka, Japan - 1

Aoba Fujino, Japan - 1

Alex Morgan, USA - 1

Sophia Smith, USA - 1

Kosovare Asllani, Sweden - 1

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Sweden - 1

Ona Batlle, Spain - 1

Jacqui Hand, New Zealand - 1

Pernille Harder,. Denmark - 1

Klara Bühl, Germany - 1

Kathrin Hendrich, Germany - 1

Sherida Spitse. Netherlands - 1

Lisa Boattin, Italy - 1

Cleansheets