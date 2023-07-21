The World Cup journey for the U.S. women's national team begins on July 21 and the final 23-player roster was unveiled on Wednesday. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has chosen 23 players to compete for soccer's most prized title. The list balances some veteran experience with first time World Cup debutants, and everything will have to come together if the group wants to secure an unprecedented three-peat and lift a fifth trophy. You can watch the World Cup on fuboTV (Try for free).

Before the USWNT will open group-stage play on July 21 against Vietnam in New Zealand, we will take a look at the players who will begin the quest for a fifth World Cup title.

Goalkeepers

Alyssa Naeher USA • G • #1 No. 1 Hometown STRATFORD, CT Club CHICAGO RED STARS

What to know: The goalkeeper for the team since 2016, and a 2019 World Cup champion, Naeher is the most experienced among the trio of keepers for the upcoming tournament. This will be her third World Cup tournament with the team.

Casey Murphy USA • G • #18 No. 18 Hometown BRIDGEWATER, NJ Club North Carolina Courage

What to know: Heir apparent to Naeher, the 6-foot-1 Murphy has the responsibility of backup for her first-ever World Cup with the USWNT. She was drafted to NWSL in 2018 but opted to begin her career in France with Montpellier HSC. She's played with OL Reign and was traded to the Courage where she's played with them since 2021.

Aubrey Kingsbury USA • G • #21 No. 21 Hometown CINCINNATI, OH Club Washington Spirit

What to know: A league veteran and 2021 NWSL champion, she's back with the team after standout performances with the Spirit. This is her first senior World Cup appearance and she'll likely play a key role in training and prep as the third option with the squad.

Defenders

Alana Cook USA • D • #12 No. 15 Hometown FAR HILLS, N.J. Club OL REIGN

What to know: She started her pro career in France with PSG and Cook's arrival to NWSL came in 2020 during a short loan with the inaugural Challenge Cup. She's been with OL Reign ever since and has been a constant feature among Andonovski's camps. Look for her to be a starting center back in her first World Cup now that Becky Sauerbrunn has been ruled out of the competition with an injury.

Crystal Dunn USA • M • #19 No. 19 Hometown ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY Club PORTLAND THORNS FC

What to know: One of the most decorated players in women's soccer, Dunn returns for her second World Cup. A final cut in 2015, she's soared into one of the most prolific athletes in the game and helped lead the team to victory in 2019. She's been the de facto left back, but she could start in the midfield if needed, or, really, anywhere on the pitch.

Emily Fox USA • D • #23 No. 23 Hometown ASHBURN, VA. Club NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE

What to know: She'll likely be a fullback option along either side of the pitch. Her ability to cover ground, defend, and facilitate attacks will make her an asset in her first-ever World Cup with the USWNT. She'll frustrate opposing attackers and keep midfielders on their toes.

Naomi Girma USA • D • #4 No. 27 Hometown SAN JOSE, CA Club SAN DIEGO WAVE

What to know: The 2022 NWSL Rookie and Defender of the Year will play in her first World Cup with the USWNT. There may be pressure with the recent absence of Becky Sauerbrunn, but Girma has already displayed an advanced layer of quality in her positioning and ability to read the game. She's this team's next defensive star.

Sofia Huerta USA • D • #3 No. 3 Hometown BOISE, ID Club OL REIGN

What to know: A member of OL Reign, Huerta will be a standout option at right back where she has typically gotten her reps for club and country. She's a crossing machine, who is also capable of creating her own shot and is participating in her first World Cup.

Kelley O'Hara USA • D • #5 No. 3 Hometown FAYETTEVILLE, GA Club NJ/NY GOTHAM FC

What to know: A long-time member of the national team, O'Hara is back for her fourth World Cup. Her inclusion will provide a veteran presence on the backline among so many first-timers. She's previously been the starting right back but might have a different role during this tournament.

Emily Sonnett USA • D • #14 No. 14 Hometown MARIETTA, GA Club OL REIGN

What to know: A versatile option who can slot in at fullback or center back and will likely be utilized as such. A 2019 World Cup winner, she's back with the squad for a second tournament. And as Sauerbrunn's loss reverberates across the defensive line, her versatility as the team's potential third option in the middle makes her that much more important.

Midfielders

Savannah DeMelo USA • M • #9 No. 9 Hometown BELLFLOWER, CALIF. Club RACING LOUISVILLE

What to know: In just her second year as an NWSL player, DeMelo played her way onto the roster through elevated club play with Racing Louisville FC. She's featuring in her first World Cup and if she plays a single minute she'll earn her first cap too.

Julie Ertz USA • M • #8 No. 8 Hometown MESA, AZ Club ANGEL CITY

What to know: She's back with the team after an extended absence dealing with injury and later maternity leave. Ertz will slot in as the team's rock 'em sock 'em defensive mid, and she will participate in her third World Cup. They'll look to her to win the ball and facilitate transition as well.

Rose Lavelle USA • M • #16 No. 16 Hometown CINCINNATI, OH Club OL REIGN

What to know: A member of the 2019 winning team and a creative vessel for the group, Lavelle is back for a second World Cup. She hasn't played in games since mid-April, but if she's close to being back ahead of the tournament, she's a massive piece to bring into the fold toward the knockout stages.

Lindsey Horan USA • M • #10 No. 10 Hometown GOLDEN, CO Club LYON (FRA)

What to know: Back for her second World Cup with the USWNT, Horan has been at the forefront of an evolving midfield. She's effective in a higher role, but has featured lower in a pinch, and will be a huge outlet alongside either Ertz or Sullivan.

Andi Sullivan USA • M • #17 No. 17 Hometown LORTON, VA Club WASHINGTON SPIRIT

What to know: The midfielder has shown she's capable of executing what the coaching staff tasks her with, and aiding in distribution out wide while maintaining defensive coverage. She's been the most consistent defensive mid option for the squad in her build up to her first World Cup.

Kristie Mewis USA • M • #22 No. 22 Hometown HANSON, MA Club NJ/NY GOTHAM FC

What to know: Her inclusion on the roster marks the first time in program history that sisters have represented the USWNT on World Cup rosters. Samantha Mewis was on the team in 2019, and this year the elder Mewis will feature in her first tournament.

Ashley Sanchez USA • F • #2 No. 2 Hometown MONROVIA, CA Club WASHINGTON SPIRIT

What to know: Another player making their World Cup debut. Sanchez will be a great option in the middle third if they are looking for another passing playmaking option in place of or alongside Lavelle.

Forwards

Alex Morgan USA • F • #13 No. 13 Hometown DIAMOND BAR, CA Club SAN DIEGO WAVE

What to know: One of three players who will participate in a fourth World Cup. There's no question that Morgan enters this tournament as the roster's most experienced target forward. Yes, she can score goals, but her off ball presence will be on full display as she embraces the role of wily veteran.

Megan Rapinoe USA • F • #15 No. 15 Hometown REDDING, CA Club OL REIGN

What to know: She was the iconic player of the 2019 World Cup, winning the golden boot and golden ball. She will have a different role in this World Cup, one where she is relied upon for leadership and experience, and specific game scenarios that may require late-game set piece magic.

Trinity Rodman USA • F • #20 No. 25 Hometown LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA Club WASHINGTON SPIRIT

What to know: The 21-year-old Rodman is the second youngest player on the roster and is heading to her first World Cup. She's one of the hardest working forwards on the roster providing defensive coverage when needed, and her selfless awareness to find the open player are just some of her strong attributes. She's also just electric on the ball. You won't want to miss her when she's dribbling at opponents. Cool stuff just happens

Sophia Smith USA • F • #11 No. 11 Hometown WINDSOR, CO Club PORTLAND THORNS

What to know: The reigning NWSL MVP will make her World Cup debut this summer. Smith's has been a player the staff has centered their attack around, and her uncanny connection to the goal will make opposing defenders have a tough day at the office.

Alyssa Thompson USA • M • #7 No. 28 Hometown STUDIO CITY, CA Club ANGEL CITY

What to know: The youngest player on the roster at 18-years-old, Thompson is just beginning her pro career in Los Angeles.

Lynn Williams USA • F • #6 No. 6 Hometown FRESNO, CA Club NJ/NY GOTHAM FC

What to know: The prototypical forward in Andonovski's system, but this is Williams first World Cup roster appearance. She can score in with her head or her feet and her ability to counter press will be crucial in spearheading attacks.