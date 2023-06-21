The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is officially less than a month away and the U.S. women's national team roster finally dropped on Wednesday with U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski choosing 23 players to compete for soccer's most prized title. This tournament will feature 14 players who will make their World Cup debut with the USWNT, and nine players who have featured in at least two prior World Cup competitions. Andonovski broke down the thinking behind his choices.

"We are expecting the level of play at this World Cup to be the best it's ever been, and all the teams must keep up with that growth," Andonovski said in a prepared release.

"For years, we've been able to see first-hand where the game is going and that's exciting. We are proud to have been one of the teams leading the way for women's international soccer and I know the tournament will once again show the world how great these players are across all 32 teams. Our players understand the challenges and the competitive environment we are heading into, and they love it. We have a roster with depth and versatility and that will help us take on all the challenges that will be coming our way."

The team has dealt with varying injuries and player rotations over the last year but there is familiarity among players on the roster. Eighteen players on the 23-person roster were part of 2022 Concacaf W Championship team that qualified for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The USWNT begin their group stage on July 21 against Vietnam, so let's take a look at the players who will begin the quest for a fifth World Cup title.

USWNT World Cup roster

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals), each * is one World Cup played

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury* (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy* (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher*** (Chicago Red Stars; 90)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook* (OL Reign; 24/1), Crystal Dunn** (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24), Emily Fox* (North Carolina Courage; 28/1), Naomi Girma* (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0), Sofia Huerta* (OL Reign; 29/0), Kelley O'Hara**** (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3), Emily Sonnett** (OL Reign; 74/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Savannah DeMelo* (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Julie Ertz*** (Angel City FC; 118/20), Lindsey Horan** (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27), Rose Lavelle** (OL Reign; 88/24), Kristie Mewis* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez* (Washington Spirit; 24/3), Andi Sullivan* (Washington Spirit; 44/3)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan**** (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121), Megan Rapinoe**** (OL Reign; 199/63), Trinity Rodman* (Washington Spirit; 17/2), Sophia Smith* (Portland Thorns FC; 29/12), Alyssa Thompson* (Angel City FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)