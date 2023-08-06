uswnt1.jpg
Getty Images

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is well underway as 32 countries battle it out for a chance at soccer's grandest prize. It's the first time 32 nations will participate in the tournament and a quarter of the teams will be making their World Cup debuts, including two Concacaf nations in Haiti and Panama. The U.S. women's national team are current World Cup winners, crowned champions four times (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) and aiming for their third consecutive title. You can watch all the World Cup matches on the Fox Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free).

World Cup bracket

Take a look at the entire World Cup schedule below:

All times Eastern

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 5
Switzerland 1, Spain 5
Japan 3, Norway 1
Netherlands 2, South Africa 0

Sunday, Aug. 6
Sweden 0, USWNT 0 (Sweden advance 5-4 on penalties)

Monday, Aug. 7
England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 8
Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4 a.m. on FS1
France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m. on FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. on Fox

Friday, Aug. 11
TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m. on Fox

Saturday, Aug. 12
TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 a.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 15
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox

Wednesday, April 16
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox

Third place

Saturday, Aug. 19
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox

Results

Group Stage

Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Australia 1, Ireland 0
Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Friday, July 21
Philippines 0, Switzerland 2
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
USA 3, Vietnam 0

Saturday, July 22
Zambia 0, Japan 5
England 1, Haiti 0
Denmark 1, China 0

Sunday, July 23
Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
France 0, Jamaica 0

Monday, July 24
Italy 1, Argentina 0
Germany 6, Morocco 0
Brazil 4, Panama 0
Colombia 2, South Korea 0

Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand 0, Philippines 1
Switzerland 0, Norway 0

Wednesday, July 26
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0
Spain 5,  Zambia 0
Canada 2, Ireland 1
USA 1, Netherlands 1

Thursday, July 27
Portugal 2, Vietnam 0
Nigeria 3, Australia 2
Argentina 2, South Africa 2

Friday, July 28
England 1, Denmark 0
China 1, Haiti 0

Saturday, July 29
Sweden 5, Italy 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Panama 0, Jamaica 1

Sunday, July 30
Morocco 1, South Korea 0
Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0
Norway 6, Philippines 0
Colombia 2, Germany 1

Monday, July 31
Japan 4, Spain 0
Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3
Canada 0. Australia 3
Ireland 0, Nigeria 0

Tuesday, Aug. 1 
Portugal 0, USA 0
Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7
China 1, England 6
Haiti 0,  Denmark 2

Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina 0, Sweden 2
South Africa 3, Italy 2
France 6, Panama 3
Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea 1, Germany 1
Morocco 1, Colombia 0