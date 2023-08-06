The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is well underway as 32 countries battle it out for a chance at soccer's grandest prize. It's the first time 32 nations will participate in the tournament and a quarter of the teams will be making their World Cup debuts, including two Concacaf nations in Haiti and Panama. The U.S. women's national team are current World Cup winners, crowned champions four times (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) and aiming for their third consecutive title. You can watch all the World Cup matches on the Fox Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free).
Take a look at the entire World Cup schedule below:
All times Eastern
Round of 16
Saturday, Aug. 5
Switzerland 1, Spain 5
Japan 3, Norway 1
Netherlands 2, South Africa 0
Sunday, Aug. 6
Sweden 0, USWNT 0 (Sweden advance 5-4 on penalties)
Monday, Aug. 7
England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m. on FS1
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4 a.m. on FS1
France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m. on FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Aug. 10
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. on Fox
Friday, Aug. 11
TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m. on Fox
Saturday, Aug. 12
TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 a.m. on Fox
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 15
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox
Wednesday, April 16
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox
Third place
Saturday, Aug. 19
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox
Final
Sunday, Aug. 20
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox
Results
Group Stage
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Australia 1, Ireland 0
Nigeria 0, Canada 0
Friday, July 21
Philippines 0, Switzerland 2
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
USA 3, Vietnam 0
Saturday, July 22
Zambia 0, Japan 5
England 1, Haiti 0
Denmark 1, China 0
Sunday, July 23
Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
France 0, Jamaica 0
Monday, July 24
Italy 1, Argentina 0
Germany 6, Morocco 0
Brazil 4, Panama 0
Colombia 2, South Korea 0
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand 0, Philippines 1
Switzerland 0, Norway 0
Wednesday, July 26
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0
Spain 5, Zambia 0
Canada 2, Ireland 1
USA 1, Netherlands 1
Thursday, July 27
Portugal 2, Vietnam 0
Nigeria 3, Australia 2
Argentina 2, South Africa 2
Friday, July 28
England 1, Denmark 0
China 1, Haiti 0
Saturday, July 29
Sweden 5, Italy 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Panama 0, Jamaica 1
Sunday, July 30
Morocco 1, South Korea 0
Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0
Norway 6, Philippines 0
Colombia 2, Germany 1
Monday, July 31
Japan 4, Spain 0
Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3
Canada 0. Australia 3
Ireland 0, Nigeria 0
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal 0, USA 0
Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7
China 1, England 6
Haiti 0, Denmark 2
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina 0, Sweden 2
South Africa 3, Italy 2
France 6, Panama 3
Jamaica 0, Brazil 0
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea 1, Germany 1
Morocco 1, Colombia 0