The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is well underway as 32 countries battle it out for a chance at soccer's grandest prize. It's the first time 32 nations will participate in the tournament and a quarter of the teams will be making their World Cup debuts, including two Concacaf nations in Haiti and Panama. The U.S. women's national team are current World Cup winners, crowned champions four times (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) and aiming for their third consecutive title. You can watch all the World Cup matches on the Fox Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free).

World Cup bracket

Take a look at the entire World Cup schedule below:

All times Eastern

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 5

Switzerland 1, Spain 5

Japan 3, Norway 1

Netherlands 2, South Africa 0

Sunday, Aug. 6

Sweden 0, USWNT 0 (Sweden advance 5-4 on penalties)

Monday, Aug. 7

England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4 a.m. on FS1

France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m. on FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. on Fox



Friday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m. on Fox



Saturday, Aug. 12

TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 a.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 15

TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox



Wednesday, April 16

TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox

Third place

Saturday, Aug. 19

TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20

TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox

Results

Group Stage

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Australia 1, Ireland 0

Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Friday, July 21

Philippines 0, Switzerland 2

Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

USA 3, Vietnam 0

Saturday, July 22

Zambia 0, Japan 5

England 1, Haiti 0

Denmark 1, China 0

Sunday, July 23

Sweden 2, South Africa 1

Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

France 0, Jamaica 0

Monday, July 24

Italy 1, Argentina 0

Germany 6, Morocco 0

Brazil 4, Panama 0

Colombia 2, South Korea 0

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand 0, Philippines 1

Switzerland 0, Norway 0

Wednesday, July 26

Japan 2, Costa Rica 0

Spain 5, Zambia 0

Canada 2, Ireland 1

USA 1, Netherlands 1

Thursday, July 27

Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

Nigeria 3, Australia 2

Argentina 2, South Africa 2

Friday, July 28

England 1, Denmark 0

China 1, Haiti 0



Saturday, July 29

Sweden 5, Italy 0

France 2, Brazil 1

Panama 0, Jamaica 1

Sunday, July 30

Morocco 1, South Korea 0

Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0

Norway 6, Philippines 0

Colombia 2, Germany 1

Monday, July 31

Japan 4, Spain 0

Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3

Canada 0. Australia 3

Ireland 0, Nigeria 0

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Portugal 0, USA 0

Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7

China 1, England 6

Haiti 0, Denmark 2

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Argentina 0, Sweden 2

South Africa 3, Italy 2

France 6, Panama 3

Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

Thursday, Aug. 3

South Korea 1, Germany 1

Morocco 1, Colombia 0



