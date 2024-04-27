We're through three rounds in the 2024 NFL Draft. The marathon that is Day 3 is still in front of us with more than 150 picks remaining. Remember, future All-Pros will be picked on Day 3. And, yes, there are still quality receivers on the board.
Here's a fourth-round mock draft. Enjoy.
Round 4 - Pick 101
D.J. James CB
Auburn • Sr • 6'1" / 164 lbs
Darn good football player in the slot with plus ball skills. The Panthers could use more defenders who can take the football away.
Round 4 - Pick 102
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Length and awesome athletic skill at the boundary cornerback spot for Mike Macdonald in Seattle.
Round 4 - Pick 103
North Carolina • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Why not reunite Walker with Drake Maye in New England? Love his ability to get vertical and track the football over his shoulder.
Round 4 - Pick 104
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Cardinals get a receiver many mocked in the late first or early second with downfield acumen.
Round 4 - Pick 105
T.J. Tampa CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Tampa doesn't have elite athletic chops or speed but suffocates at the line of scrimmage plays with great physicality in the route.
Round 4 - Pick 106
Cedric Gray LB
North Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
Gray is one of the younger but more polished off-ball linebackers in the class.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (107)
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 322 lbs
Not one human on Earth would fault the Giants for adding more to the offensive line.
Round 4 - Pick 108
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Dorlus is a do-everything disruptor up front and that's what the Vikings need on defense.
Round 4 - Pick 109
Texas Tech • Sr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Taylor-Demerson is one of the most explosive, rangy free safeties in the class. Would be fun next to Jessie Bates III.
Round 4 - Pick 110
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
Abrams-Draine is a feisty nickel Jim Harbaugh will get Mike Sainristil vibes from.
Round 4 - Pick 111
Mekhi Wingo DL
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 295 lbs
Wingo can win with first-step quickness and flashed some hand work. He plays with high energy like everyone else on the Jets defensive line.
Round 4 - Pick 112
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The longtime star at Wake Forest lands with the Raiders in hopes of giving the defense more turnover-creation ability.
Round 4 - Pick 113
Wake Forest • Jr • 5'11" / 207 lbs
Mustapha plays with his hair on fire at safety and can align in the slot. Ravens-type supercharged defensive back.
Round 4 - Pick 114
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The former Alabama cornerback thrived at Oregon thanks to his immense size and physical traits.
Round 4 - Pick 115
Kansas • Soph • 6'6" / 245 lbs
Given the uncertain future of Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals address the edge-rusher spot with a raw but athletic specimen in Booker.
Round 4 - Pick 116
Beaux Limmer IOL
Arkansas • Sr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Multi-year starter with serious power and explosiveness to give the Jaguars depth and a future starter at center or guard
Round 4 - Pick 117
Washington State • Jr • 5'11" / 176 lbs
Smith-Wade is another one of the many sudden, pesky slot cornerbacks in this class. He can learn from Kenny Moore in Indianapolis.
Round 4 - Pick 118
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Interior offensive line fortification for the Seahawks with the SEC battle-tested center.
Round 4 - Pick 119
Theo Johnson TE
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 260 lbs
The Steelers love their TE1 but grab the highly athletic Johnson as an upside-based TE2.
Round 4 - Pick 120
Maryland • Sr • 6'1" / 210 lbs
Brade is a sizable, well-rounded safety who will add more of a physical presence to the Eagles safety room.
Round 4 - Pick 121
Javon Baker WR
UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 208 lbs
How about a receiver who can go up and get it and get open for Bo Nix?
Round 4 - Pick 122
Troy • Jr • 6'2" / 249 lbs
The Troy standout is the type of pass-rushing specialist the Bears could use opposite Montez Sweat.
Round 4 - Pick 123
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs
More weaponry for Jalen Hurts with the enormous rebounder in Wilson on the outside.
Round 4 - Pick 124
Jaylan Ford LB
Texas • Sr • 6'3" / 242 lbs
Given Dre Greenlaw's injury, the 49ers get a cerebral off-ball linebacker for depth purposes.
Round 4 - Pick 125
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs
Trotter Jr. is a rocket to the football and flashed some coverage ability in 2023 at Clemson.
Round 4 - Pick 126
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Now that Drake Maye is in the mix, it's all about building around him.
Round 4 - Pick 127
Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
Randolph is a sleek and slippery interior rusher with upside and plenty of experience.
Round 4 - Pick 128
Louisville • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Thrash is a bit skinny, but he's sudden and flexible, so he gets open. Then he morphs into a running back after the catch.
Round 4 - Pick 129
Washington State • Soph • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Hicks is too big and too athletic for the Jets to pass on him here.
Round 4 - Pick 130
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
The plan would be to make Williams a linebacker full time. He has reasonable coverage talent for that position, too.
Round 4 - Pick 131
Brenden Rice WR
USC • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
More downfield options for Patrick Mahomes. Rice isn't a get-open type but has long-striding speed.
Round 4 - Pick 132
Cade Stover TE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs
Stover will have no qualms about being a TE3 or TE2 and do the dirty work as a blocker. His burst and fluidity give him some receiving upside too.
Round 4 - Pick 133
Bucky Irving RB
Oregon • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
Irving didn't test well but is a nightmare to corral in space an awesome in the screen game.
Round 4 - Pick 134
South Carolina • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs
Rattler was once viewed as a potential first-round pick and can learn behind Aaron Rodgers for a season.
Round 4 - Pick 135
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Allen can take some of the short-yardage workload away from Christian McCaffrey and stand in as a sturdy pass protector.