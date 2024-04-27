Round 4 - Pick 101 D.J. James CB Auburn • Sr • 6'1" / 164 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 11th Darn good football player in the slot with plus ball skills. The Panthers could use more defenders who can take the football away.

Round 4 - Pick 102 Decamerion Richardson CB Mississippi State • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 194th POSITION RNK 33rd Length and awesome athletic skill at the boundary cornerback spot for Mike Macdonald in Seattle.

Round 4 - Pick 103 Devontez Walker WR North Carolina • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 19th REC 41 REYDS 699 YDS/REC 17 TDS 7 Why not reunite Walker with Drake Maye in New England? Love his ability to get vertical and track the football over his shoulder.

Round 4 - Pick 104 Troy Franklin WR Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 9th REC 81 REYDS 1383 YDS/REC 17.1 TDS 14 Cardinals get a receiver many mocked in the late first or early second with downfield acumen.

Round 4 - Pick 105 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 10th Tampa doesn't have elite athletic chops or speed but suffocates at the line of scrimmage plays with great physicality in the route.

Round 4 - Pick 106 Cedric Gray LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 149th POSITION RNK 9th Gray is one of the younger but more polished off-ball linebackers in the class.

Round 4 - Pick 7 (107) Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 7th Not one human on Earth would fault the Giants for adding more to the offensive line.

Round 4 - Pick 108 Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 106th POSITION RNK 12th Dorlus is a do-everything disruptor up front and that's what the Vikings need on defense.

Round 4 - Pick 109 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S Texas Tech • Sr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 5th Taylor-Demerson is one of the most explosive, rangy free safeties in the class. Would be fun next to Jessie Bates III.

Round 4 - Pick 110 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Abrams-Draine is a feisty nickel Jim Harbaugh will get Mike Sainristil vibes from.

Round 4 - Pick 111 Mekhi Wingo DL LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 295 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 131st POSITION RNK 14th Wingo can win with first-step quickness and flashed some hand work. He plays with high energy like everyone else on the Jets defensive line.

Round 4 - Pick 112 Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 205th POSITION RNK 36th The longtime star at Wake Forest lands with the Raiders in hopes of giving the defense more turnover-creation ability.

Round 4 - Pick 113 Malik Mustapha CB Wake Forest • Jr • 5'11" / 207 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 196th POSITION RNK 34th Mustapha plays with his hair on fire at safety and can align in the slot. Ravens-type supercharged defensive back.

Round 4 - Pick 114 Khyree Jackson CB Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 12th The former Alabama cornerback thrived at Oregon thanks to his immense size and physical traits.

Round 4 - Pick 115 Austin Booker DL Kansas • Soph • 6'6" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 107th POSITION RNK 13th Given the uncertain future of Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals address the edge-rusher spot with a raw but athletic specimen in Booker.

Round 4 - Pick 116 Beaux Limmer IOL Arkansas • Sr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 7th Multi-year starter with serious power and explosiveness to give the Jaguars depth and a future starter at center or guard

Round 4 - Pick 117 Chau Smith-Wade CB Washington State • Jr • 5'11" / 176 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 120th POSITION RNK 18th Smith-Wade is another one of the many sudden, pesky slot cornerbacks in this class. He can learn from Kenny Moore in Indianapolis.

Round 4 - Pick 118 Sedrick Van Pran-Granger IOL Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 125th POSITION RNK 12th Interior offensive line fortification for the Seahawks with the SEC battle-tested center.

Round 4 - Pick 119 Theo Johnson TE Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 260 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 104th POSITION RNK 5th REC 34 REYDS 341 YDS/REC 10 TDS 7 The Steelers love their TE1 but grab the highly athletic Johnson as an upside-based TE2.

Round 4 - Pick 120 Beau Brade S Maryland • Sr • 6'1" / 210 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 263rd POSITION RNK 21st Brade is a sizable, well-rounded safety who will add more of a physical presence to the Eagles safety room.

Round 4 - Pick 121 Javon Baker WR UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 208 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 15th REC 52 REYDS 1139 YDS/REC 21.9 TDS 7 How about a receiver who can go up and get it and get open for Bo Nix?

Round 4 - Pick 122 Javon Solomon LB Troy • Jr • 6'2" / 249 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 139th POSITION RNK 7th The Troy standout is the type of pass-rushing specialist the Bears could use opposite Montez Sweat.

Round 4 - Pick 123 Johnny Wilson WR Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 118th POSITION RNK 21st REC 41 REYDS 617 YDS/REC 15 TDS 2 More weaponry for Jalen Hurts with the enormous rebounder in Wilson on the outside.

Round 4 - Pick 124 Jaylan Ford LB Texas • Sr • 6'3" / 242 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 129th POSITION RNK 6th Given Dre Greenlaw's injury, the 49ers get a cerebral off-ball linebacker for depth purposes.

Round 4 - Pick 125 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 101st POSITION RNK 4th Trotter Jr. is a rocket to the football and flashed some coverage ability in 2023 at Clemson.

Round 4 - Pick 126 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 45 REYDS 682 YDS/REC 15.2 TDS 2 Now that Drake Maye is in the mix, it's all about building around him.

Round 4 - Pick 127 Keith Randolph Jr. DL Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 300 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 223rd POSITION RNK 25th Randolph is a sleek and slippery interior rusher with upside and plenty of experience.

Round 4 - Pick 128 Jamari Thrash WR Louisville • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 22nd REC 63 REYDS 858 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 7 Thrash is a bit skinny, but he's sudden and flexible, so he gets open. Then he morphs into a running back after the catch.

Round 4 - Pick 129 Jaden Hicks S Washington State • Soph • 6'3" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 3rd Hicks is too big and too athletic for the Jets to pass on him here.

Round 4 - Pick 130 James Williams S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 162nd POSITION RNK 12th The plan would be to make Williams a linebacker full time. He has reasonable coverage talent for that position, too.

Round 4 - Pick 131 Brenden Rice WR USC • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 143rd POSITION RNK 24th More downfield options for Patrick Mahomes. Rice isn't a get-open type but has long-striding speed.

Round 4 - Pick 132 Cade Stover TE Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 96th POSITION RNK 4th REC 41 REYDS 576 YDS/REC 14 TDS 5 Stover will have no qualms about being a TE3 or TE2 and do the dirty work as a blocker. His burst and fluidity give him some receiving upside too.

Round 4 - Pick 133 Bucky Irving RB Oregon • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 133rd POSITION RNK 6th RUYDS 1180 YDS/ATT 6.3 REYDS 413 TDS 13 Irving didn't test well but is a nightmare to corral in space an awesome in the screen game.

Round 4 - Pick 134 Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 7th PAYDS 3186 RUYDS 104 INTS 8 TDS 23 Rattler was once viewed as a potential first-round pick and can learn behind Aaron Rodgers for a season.