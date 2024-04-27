brenden-rice.jpg
We're through three rounds in the 2024 NFL Draft. The marathon that is Day 3 is still in front of us with more than 150 picks remaining. Remember, future All-Pros will be picked on Day 3. And, yes, there are still quality receivers on the board. 

Here's a fourth-round mock draft. Enjoy.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 101
player headshot
D.J. James CB
Auburn • Sr • 6'1" / 164 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
11th
Darn good football player in the slot with plus ball skills. The Panthers could use more defenders who can take the football away.
Round 4 - Pick 102
player headshot
Decamerion Richardson CB
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
194th
POSITION RNK
33rd
Length and awesome athletic skill at the boundary cornerback spot for Mike Macdonald in Seattle.
Round 4 - Pick 103
player headshot
Devontez Walker WR
North Carolina • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
19th
REC
41
REYDS
699
YDS/REC
17
TDS
7
Why not reunite Walker with Drake Maye in New England? Love his ability to get vertical and track the football over his shoulder.
Round 4 - Pick 104
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
9th
REC
81
REYDS
1383
YDS/REC
17.1
TDS
14
Cardinals get a receiver many mocked in the late first or early second with downfield acumen.
Round 4 - Pick 105
player headshot
T.J. Tampa CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
10th
Tampa doesn't have elite athletic chops or speed but suffocates at the line of scrimmage plays with great physicality in the route.
Round 4 - Pick 106
player headshot
Cedric Gray LB
North Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
149th
POSITION RNK
9th
Gray is one of the younger but more polished off-ball linebackers in the class.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (107)
player headshot
Christian Mahogany IOL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
7th
Not one human on Earth would fault the Giants for adding more to the offensive line.
Round 4 - Pick 108
player headshot
Brandon Dorlus DL
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
106th
POSITION RNK
12th
Dorlus is a do-everything disruptor up front and that's what the Vikings need on defense.
Round 4 - Pick 109
player headshot
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S
Texas Tech • Sr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
5th
Taylor-Demerson is one of the most explosive, rangy free safeties in the class. Would be fun next to Jessie Bates III.
Round 4 - Pick 110
player headshot
Kris Abrams-Draine CB
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Abrams-Draine is a feisty nickel Jim Harbaugh will get Mike Sainristil vibes from.
Round 4 - Pick 111
player headshot
Mekhi Wingo DL
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
131st
POSITION RNK
14th
Wingo can win with first-step quickness and flashed some hand work. He plays with high energy like everyone else on the Jets defensive line.
Round 4 - Pick 112
player headshot
Caelen Carson CB
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
205th
POSITION RNK
36th
The longtime star at Wake Forest lands with the Raiders in hopes of giving the defense more turnover-creation ability.
Round 4 - Pick 113
player headshot
Malik Mustapha CB
Wake Forest • Jr • 5'11" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
196th
POSITION RNK
34th
Mustapha plays with his hair on fire at safety and can align in the slot. Ravens-type supercharged defensive back.
Round 4 - Pick 114
player headshot
Khyree Jackson CB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
12th
The former Alabama cornerback thrived at Oregon thanks to his immense size and physical traits.
Round 4 - Pick 115
player headshot
Austin Booker DL
Kansas • Soph • 6'6" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
107th
POSITION RNK
13th
Given the uncertain future of Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals address the edge-rusher spot with a raw but athletic specimen in Booker.
Round 4 - Pick 116
player headshot
Beaux Limmer IOL
Arkansas • Sr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Multi-year starter with serious power and explosiveness to give the Jaguars depth and a future starter at center or guard
Round 4 - Pick 117
player headshot
Chau Smith-Wade CB
Washington State • Jr • 5'11" / 176 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
120th
POSITION RNK
18th
Smith-Wade is another one of the many sudden, pesky slot cornerbacks in this class. He can learn from Kenny Moore in Indianapolis.
Round 4 - Pick 118
player headshot
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger IOL
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
125th
POSITION RNK
12th
Interior offensive line fortification for the Seahawks with the SEC battle-tested center.
Round 4 - Pick 119
player headshot
Theo Johnson TE
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
34
REYDS
341
YDS/REC
10
TDS
7
The Steelers love their TE1 but grab the highly athletic Johnson as an upside-based TE2.
Round 4 - Pick 120
player headshot
Beau Brade S
Maryland • Sr • 6'1" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
263rd
POSITION RNK
21st
Brade is a sizable, well-rounded safety who will add more of a physical presence to the Eagles safety room.
Round 4 - Pick 121
player headshot
Javon Baker WR
UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
15th
REC
52
REYDS
1139
YDS/REC
21.9
TDS
7
How about a receiver who can go up and get it and get open for Bo Nix?
Round 4 - Pick 122
player headshot
Javon Solomon LB
Troy • Jr • 6'2" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
139th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Troy standout is the type of pass-rushing specialist the Bears could use opposite Montez Sweat.
Round 4 - Pick 123
player headshot
Johnny Wilson WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
118th
POSITION RNK
21st
REC
41
REYDS
617
YDS/REC
15
TDS
2
More weaponry for Jalen Hurts with the enormous rebounder in Wilson on the outside.
Round 4 - Pick 124
player headshot
Jaylan Ford LB
Texas • Sr • 6'3" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
129th
POSITION RNK
6th
Given Dre Greenlaw's injury, the 49ers get a cerebral off-ball linebacker for depth purposes.
Round 4 - Pick 125
player headshot
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
4th
Trotter Jr. is a rocket to the football and flashed some coverage ability in 2023 at Clemson.
Round 4 - Pick 126
player headshot
Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
88th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
45
REYDS
682
YDS/REC
15.2
TDS
2
Now that Drake Maye is in the mix, it's all about building around him.
Round 4 - Pick 127
player headshot
Keith Randolph Jr. DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
223rd
POSITION RNK
25th
Randolph is a sleek and slippery interior rusher with upside and plenty of experience.
Round 4 - Pick 128
player headshot
Jamari Thrash WR
Louisville • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
22nd
REC
63
REYDS
858
YDS/REC
13.6
TDS
7
Thrash is a bit skinny, but he's sudden and flexible, so he gets open. Then he morphs into a running back after the catch.
Round 4 - Pick 129
player headshot
Jaden Hicks S
Washington State • Soph • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Hicks is too big and too athletic for the Jets to pass on him here.
Round 4 - Pick 130
player headshot
James Williams S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
162nd
POSITION RNK
12th
The plan would be to make Williams a linebacker full time. He has reasonable coverage talent for that position, too.
Round 4 - Pick 131
player headshot
Brenden Rice WR
USC • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
143rd
POSITION RNK
24th
More downfield options for Patrick Mahomes. Rice isn't a get-open type but has long-striding speed.
Round 4 - Pick 132
player headshot
Cade Stover TE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
96th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
41
REYDS
576
YDS/REC
14
TDS
5
Stover will have no qualms about being a TE3 or TE2 and do the dirty work as a blocker. His burst and fluidity give him some receiving upside too.
Round 4 - Pick 133
player headshot
Bucky Irving RB
Oregon • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
133rd
POSITION RNK
6th
RUYDS
1180
YDS/ATT
6.3
REYDS
413
TDS
13
Irving didn't test well but is a nightmare to corral in space an awesome in the screen game.
Round 4 - Pick 134
player headshot
Spencer Rattler QB
South Carolina • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
7th
PAYDS
3186
RUYDS
104
INTS
8
TDS
23
Rattler was once viewed as a potential first-round pick and can learn behind Aaron Rodgers for a season.
Round 4 - Pick 135
player headshot
Braelon Allen RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
3rd
RUYDS
984
YDS/ATT
5.4
REYDS
131
TDS
12
Allen can take some of the short-yardage workload away from Christian McCaffrey and stand in as a sturdy pass protector.