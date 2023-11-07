The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

PSG @ AC Milan

Current Records: PSG 2-0-1, AC Milan 0-2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

PSG will face off against AC Milan in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Despite being away, Paris is favored nonetheless.

Last Wednesday, PSG kept a clean sheet against AC Milan. They were the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over AC Milan. The win was just what PSG needed coming off of a 4-1 defeat in their prior matchup.

PSG now has a winning record of 2-0-1. As for AC Milan, they now have a losing record at 0-2-1.

We're halfway through the Group Stage and it won't be long until the field is narrowed yet again. Will either of these teams wind up the champion? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

PSG is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +129 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

PSG won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 25, 2023 - Paris 3 vs. AC Milan 0

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 7 Time Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United 12:45 PM Paramount+ Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona 12:45 PM Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3:00 PM Paramount+ AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3:00 PM Paramount+ Manchester City vs. Young Boys 3:00 PM Paramount+ Porto vs. Antwerp 3:00 PM Paramount+ Red Star Belgrade vs. RB Leipzig 3:00 PM Paramount+ Lazio vs. Feyenoord 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Atlético Madrid vs. Celtic 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network