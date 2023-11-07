The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- PSG @ AC Milan
- Current Records: PSG 2-0-1, AC Milan 0-2-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
PSG will face off against AC Milan in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Despite being away, Paris is favored nonetheless.
Last Wednesday, PSG kept a clean sheet against AC Milan. They were the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over AC Milan. The win was just what PSG needed coming off of a 4-1 defeat in their prior matchup.
PSG now has a winning record of 2-0-1. As for AC Milan, they now have a losing record at 0-2-1.
We're halfway through the Group Stage and it won't be long until the field is narrowed yet again. Will either of these teams wind up the champion? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.
Odds
PSG is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +129 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
PSG won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.
- Oct 25, 2023 - Paris 3 vs. AC Milan 0
