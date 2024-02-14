After finishing third in a competitive UEFA Champions League group with PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle, AC Milan welcome French side Rennes to the San Siro for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off tie. Rennes are at this stage for a second successive season following a second-placed finish in Europa League Group F, losing on penalties to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2022-23. This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams and here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Feb. 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -160; Draw +280; Rennes +400

Team news

AC Milan: Stefano Pioli is likely to line up his best possible team against Rennes on Thursday, as USMNT star Christian Pulisic is likely to play alongside former Chelsea Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao, who will support central striker Olivier Giroud. Theo Hernandez is expected to play as center back, with new signing Filippo Terracciano set to shift to the left and Alessandro Florenzi as right-back.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Terracciano; Reijnders, Musah; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Rennes: For the visitors, midfielder Enzo Le Fee and midfielder Fabian Rieder are Julien Stephan's most notable absentees for the game against AC Milan, while Martin Terrier and Arnaud Kalimuendo are expected to start in the attacking lineup.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; G. Doue, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matusiwa, Santamaria, D. Doue; Kalimuendo, Terrier.

Prediction

AC Milan are expected to win considering the good moment of the Rossoneri, who have only lost one in the last ten matches in all competitions. Pick: AC Milan 2, Rennes 0.