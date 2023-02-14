The Champions League returns to action, only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ AC Milan

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur is set to face off against AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at 3 p.m. ET February 14th at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The winner will be decided by the aggregate score of two legs.

Tottenham capped off a successful run in the group stage with a 2-1 win over Olympique Marseille three months ago. AC Milan did the same and won 4-0 over Salzburg.

Last season, Spurs didn't participate in either the Champions League or the Europa League, so they are out to prove themselves. AC Milan made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase.

With Tottenham and AC Milan knocked out in the same stage of Europa League play last year, we should have a good match. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch

Coverage starts each day at 2 pm. with Champions League Today on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ will offer a multicast feature allowing subscribers to watch two matches simultaneously in a split-screen view. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Milan +145: Draw +220: Spurs +195

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+



Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur , 3 p.m., Paramount+

, 3 p.m., Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+



Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)