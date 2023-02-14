Heading into this week, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur sit in fifth place in their domestic competitions. They will need to put their league aspirations aside on Tuesday when they meet on Paramount+ in the first leg of their Round of 16 pairing in the 2023 UEFA Champions League. Last year, the Spurs were ousted from the Round of 16 after falling flat in two games against RB Leipzig, but Milan failed to advance from the group stage. Both will be looking for more on Tuesday, and you can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan, Italy is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest AC Milan vs. Tottenham odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Milan as the +145 favorite (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Tottenham listed as the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur date: Tuesday, February 14

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur time: 3 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For AC Milan vs. Tottenham, Sutton is backing both teams to score at -135 odds. Prior to a redemptive World Cup run last year, Olivier Giroud ended Milan's group stage efforts with three goals in two UCL matches. After a bit of a dry spell following the World Cup, he has scored twice in his last three Italian Serie A starts and should be primed to find the back of the net at home against the Spurs.

Goals have been spread out among Tottenham attackers, but Son Heung-min and Richarlison each netted two during group play. Neither has been threatening in recent league appearances, but Harry Kane has remained reliable and has six goals in nine starts since the World Cup. Although caution is often the theme in the first of two Round of 16 ties, the Spurs should be able to create scoring opportunities to try for an early advantage on the road.

"The first leg of these Champions League knockout ties can be difficult to handicap with both teams not wanting to make a monumental mistake that could cost them a trip to the quarterfinals," Sutton told SportsLine. "Tottenham have given up 35 goals in Premier League play, the most of any team ranked inside the Top 12. Milan have conceded 30 times in Serie A; tied for the most of any team ranked in the top-10." Stream the game here.

