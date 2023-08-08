The UEFA Champions League qualifier between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb slated for Tuesday has been postponed after a fan was stabbed and killed in Greece. A 29-year-old Athens supporter died after clashes between the two sets of fans outside Agia Sophia Stadium on Monday evening.

According to police, eight others involved were injured with 98 arrests made in total -- this despite UEFA banning away supporters for both legs of the third round qualifier due to security concerns. European soccer's governing body explained the need to postpone the game which was decided after consulting the local authorities.

"UEFA deplores in the strongest possible terms the appalling incidents that took place in Athens last night and resulted in the loss of a life," read an official statement. "While expressing our deepest sympathy to the family of the victim, to AEK Athens FC and its fans, we would like to reiterate that violence has no place in our sport and we expect that those responsible for this terrible act be arrested and consigned to justice in the shortest delay."

The second leg in Croatia will take place as scheduled next Tuesday 15 August but the Athens clash should now be rearranged for either Friday, August 18 or Saturday 19 August. According to Greek police, the clashes began after Dinamo had finished a pre-game training session at the venue in Nea Philadelphia.

The scenes required an armed escort for the team while a preliminary investigation has started to identify those responsible. At least 100 Dinamo fans were present and clashed with AEK supporters gathered nearby with both using flares, homemade projectiles, stones and even makeshift clubs.

"GNK Dinamo strongly condemns the riots that took place last night in Athens," read Dinamo's official statement. "Such events are not in line with the values and ethics we promote as a club and community. We express our deep concern over this incident. GNK Dinamo would like to express its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased."

Greek soccer has been plagued by hooliganism for years and maximum sentences for violent fan crimes increased just last year from six months to five years in the wake of another fatal stabbing. Alkis Kampanos was just 19 when he was stabbed to death in February of 2022 in Thessaloniki during clashes between Aris and PAOK supporters.

Seven were found guilty of Kampanos' murder and handed life prison sentences with five more getting 19-year terms for their complicity. PAOK's president Ivan Savvidis was banned for three years back in 2018 after taking to the field with a holstered gun after a late disallowed goal during a Greek league game which was then abandoned.