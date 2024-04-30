The business end of the UEFA Champions League season is officially here, with two star-studded semifinals. Don't miss all of the Champions League storylines, and as always you can catch all of our coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

The final four of the Champions League started on Tuesday with Bayern Munich Real Madrid as the faceoff between high-profile attackers ended in a 2-2 draw. Now, day later, it's Borussia Dortmund's turn to play their first Champions League semifinal in 11 years, but have a big task ahead of them with Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain in town. PSG's farewell tour has surprisingly not been centered around the World Cup winner, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha playing a big role in their quarterfinal triumph over Barcelona. They are definitely not a one-man team, which makes them a big favorite to make it to the final.

Here's what you need to know before the big games, including picks from experts across the CBS Sports team.

Here's how to watch all the games, what to know, our expert picks and more:

Semifinals TV schedule



All times U.S./Eastern

Champions League semifinal picks





James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG 1-3 1-2 1-2 1-2 0-2

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG predictions

By Jonathan Johnson

One matchup to watch: Julian Brandt vs. Warren Zaire-Emery -- In terms of both sides' midfields, these two are the creative fulcrums of their respective sides with the Frenchman bringing a more stabilizing impact for Luis Enrique's men. Having just celebrated his long-term contract extension, Zaire-Emery will be keen to build on the goal he scored in Germany in the group stage. As for Brandt, he scored one of Dortmund's four goals at home to Atletico Madrid last time out despite not being terribly prolific in 2024 with almost three times as many assists as goals. Watching these two schemers over 180 minutes in the next two rounds of games will be enjoyable viewing.

Most likely to score a goal: Ousmane Dembele -- Normally nailed on to be Kylian Mbappe, his French teammate for club and country has suddenly hit a prolific run of form which saw him score in either leg against Barcelona as well as a pair of goals against Lorient. Given how Dembele had no issues whatsoever coming back to haunt Barca, he must be licking his lips at the prospect of doing the same to Dortmund. Also note that he was suspended for the trip to Germany in the group stage so this is the first chance he is getting at a Signal Iduna Park pantomime villain act.

Man of the Match pick: Vitinha -- Integral for PSG over both legs vs. Barca and of increasing importance overall, expect the Portuguese maestro to be influential again both home and away against Dortmund. Vitinha's goal threat will also make Dembele's deployment either out wide or more central particularly interesting.

Match prediction: Dortmund 1-2 PSG -- Over their two meetings so far this season, PSG lead 3-1 thanks to their 2-0 home win back in the first round of group games. Another 1-1 draw would do for the French champions here but Luis Enrique will want more and Les Parisiens are generally good on the road. Recall that PSG overcame Dortmund en route to the UCL final in 2020 and successfully navigating the opening leg against the Germans should present a great opportunity next week to seal a return to the final four years on.

