Real Madrid fans are already dreaming of their 15th Champions League trophy after Carlo Ancelotti's men were able to produce another incredible comeback in the second leg of the semifinals against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu. On June 1, Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in Wembley, and they need to thank the hero of the night as Joselu scored a brace in the last minutes of the game and sent his club to the final. Real won the second leg 2-1 to advance 4-3 on aggregate.

The Spanish striker, 34 years of age, came back to Real Madrid on loan with an option to buy in the summer of 2023 with one of the most difficult challenges of replacing a player like Karim Benzema, who decided to leave the Spanish giants to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad. Of course, Joselu wasn't alone in trying to replace the French legend as Ancelotti also played other players in that position, such as Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. At the same time, nobody could expect him to become the hero of the night before the game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Joselu started off his career at Celta Vigo before joining Real Madrid Castilla and made his La Liga debut in 2010 under Jose Mourinho to replace the same Benzema. After that, he signed with multiple clubs and leagues around Europe as he played for Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover before joining Premier League's Stoke City in 2015. One season later he came back to Spain and played for Deportivo La Coruna but then went back to England and played two seasons for Newcastle. However, in all these spells, he was never able to make a big impact. In 2019, when he signed for Alaves, he scored 36 goals in three seasons.

The turning point of his career arrived later, during the 2022-23 season when he scored 17 goals in 38 games with Espanyol and was called back by his former club Real Madrid to complete the attacking line of the roster. The Blancos needed a proper No. 9, as all the other strikers in the squad didn't have the pure characteristics of that position. Joselu, so far, delivered and scored 16 goals in 46 games, including the unexpected brace against Bayern Munich. He's also a die hard Real Madrid fan himself, as he attended the 2022 final as a fan with his father, and only two years later, he will play Borussia Dortmund in London.

During the 2021-22 season, Real Madrid produced some other incredible comebacks in the round of 16 against PSG, in the quarterfinals against Chelsea and also in the semifinals against Manchester City, where players like Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo among others were able to produce something extraordinary en route to their 14th Champions League trophy. This season, the dream of winning the 15th trophy is only possible thanks to Joselu and his brace in the last minutes of the game against Bayern.

Talking about the future, it's not clear what will happen with Joselu next season, but it seems difficult to see him staying at the club considering the possible signing of PSG star Kylian Mbappe and also the arrival of Brazilian talent Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid this summer as well. If Joselu leaves, his brace against Bayern Munich will always be part of the history of this club and in the hearts of their fans. Considering his reputation before he joined the club in 2023, it's definitely more than he could ever of dreamed of.