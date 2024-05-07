The second legs of the Champions League kicked off in style on Tuesday as Borussia Dortmund managed to hold off PSG in Paris 1-0 to complete a shock trip to the final. Will it be an all German affair or can Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich in Spain to return to Europe's biggest game. Our experts break down the matchups below.

Don't miss all of the Champions League storylines, and as always you can catch all of our coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Here's what you need to know before the big games, including picks from experts across the CBS Sports team.

Here's how to watch all the games, what to know, our expert picks and more:

Semifinals TV schedule



All times U.S./Eastern

Champions League semifinal picks





James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich 3-3 (Bayern on penalties) 1-0

2-1 2-1



Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich



By Francesco Porzio

One matchup to watch: Rodrygo vs. Kim Min-Jae – This will likely become the key matchup of the game, considering that most of the pressure on the visitors will be on the defensive side of the the ball. In the first leg, Bayern Munich had many chances to score the first goal, but Real Madrid managed to get the most out of their first shot thanks to the defensive issues of the German side.

Most likely to score a goal: Jude Bellingham – He has already scored 22 goals in 38 games so far this season, including four in nine Champions League matches. Despite that, Bellingham's work isn't done and he now must make another impact in the second leg of his first UCL semifinal against Bayern Munich. He's yet to score his first goal in the elimination rounds, and what better opportunity to do it?

Man of the Match pick: Vinicius Jr. – Speaking of players that usually make an impact, Vinicius Jr. is the leading candidate for the MVP of the game, after scoring a brace in the first leg of the semifinal and especially after scoring 21 in 35 matches up to now. He's the face of this team and the player everyone is expecting to make the difference at such stages.

Match prediction: Real Madrid 2, Bayern Munich 1 – Despite the incredible performance of Thomas Tuchel's team in the first game in Munich, playing against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu the second leg is always the last thing you want to do in this sport. This is why I'm expecting Carlo Ancelotti and his team do it once again.

Viewing information