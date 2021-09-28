Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+

Who's Playing

Besiktas @ Ajax

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Besiktas will be playing Ajax at 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Johan Cruijff Arena. Besiktas lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago. On the other hand, Ajax won 5-1 against Sporting CP two weeks ago. Right now, Besiktas (zero points) is in third place in Group C, while Ajax (three points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Besiktas wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for Ajax would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Borussia Dortmund should they also win).

How To Watch