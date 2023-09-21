Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana said he takes responsibility for his side's dramatic 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, particularly after making a mistake on Bayern's first goal.

"I have to assume the responsibility," Onana said in a post-match interview that he requested with CBS Sports' Peter Schmeichel. "I think we lost this game because of me and the mistake I made, the goal we conceded."

Bayern's Leroy Sane scored the opening goal of the match in the 28th minute through a nice shot from the edge of the penalty area. That said, it was a fairly routine stop for any goalkeeper but Onana failed to capture the ball. Onana did get a touch on the ball but it did little to stop Sane's shot from landing in the back of the net.

The German champions scored a second four minutes later through Serge Gnabry and remained at least one goal ahead of United as they unsuccessfully tried to mount a comeback in the second half.

"It came in a bad moment," Onana said of Sane's goal. "I think at that point, we were in control of the game and after that goal, we fall down because of that. It's not an easy situation but it's time to accept and be responsible for everything … [Expletive] happens in life but that mistake cost us the victory. Because of me, we didn't win today."

Despite the result and the mistake, the goalkeeper also took the time to praise his teammates for still being able to score three goals and attempting to bounce back from a difficult first half.

"I'm happy for the team because we worked hard today," he said.

He also added that the team needs to continue to "work hard and keep believing because we are Manchester United."

The loss only adds to an unideal start to the season for Manchester United, who have only two wins in six games in all competitions. The team are in the bottom half of the Premier League table and have demonstrated defensive issues bigger than just Onana -- this marked the third successive game that United conceded three goals. The team previously lost 3-1 to Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in consecutive matches.

United and Onana look to rebound on Saturday when they face a Burnley team that have yet to pick up their first win after securing promotion to the Premier League.