The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Bayern Munich @ Arsenal

Current Records: Bayern Munich 6-1-1, Arsenal 5-1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the Quarterfinal is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Having advanced past the Round of 16, Arsenal will now face off against Bayern Munich at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 9th at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's last three Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

It may have taken extra minutes to finish the job, but Arsenal ultimately got the result they hoped for back in March. They never let Porto onto the board and left with a 1-0 victory. The game got a bit rough at times, as the refs handed out a total of three yellow cards before it was all over: Arsenal's William Saliba and Kai Havertz and Porto's Kepler Pepe were all carded.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich got the win against Lazio back in March by a conclusive 3-0. It was an even better day for Harry Kane as he scored two goals for his team.

Arsenal's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they scored 13 goals over those four contests. As for Bayern Munich, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1-1.

With the field narrowed down to just eight teams, the pressure is really starting to ramp up. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Arsenal is a solid favorite against Bayern Munich, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -119 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Champions League TV schedule

All times Eastern