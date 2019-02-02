Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City faces what could be a must-win game at the Emirates
The Premier League's match of the week for the 24th matchday is set for Sunday as Manchester City welcomes Arsenal to the Etihad in a top-four battle. City has its eyes on the title, while the Gunners hope to finish the weekend in the top four.
Manchester City enters the game now five points back of leader Liverpool with 56 points and a record of 18-2-4. Second-place City is coming off a shocking 2-1 loss at Newcastle, which combined with the Reds' draw with Leicester, increased the gap to five points. It's not quite a must-win for City, but it's close.
As for the Gunners, they are in fourth place with a record of 14-5-5 and 47 points. Level with Chelsea on points and with Manchester United not far behind, now is the time to stay focus and get points anyway you can with 14 games to go.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Man. City
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Etihad Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Arsenal +819 / Man. City -325 / Draw +541
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners have done well to get back into the top four, and they have certainly benefited by Chelsea's recent struggles. But Arsenal, for the most part, has had trouble beating the big boys. A point here wouldn't be all that bad, and the confidence is there. But the big question is how can Arsenal's defense compete with City's attack. When it comes to the top five teams, the Gunners have given up nine goals more than anyone else.
Man. City: Five points back and fortunate it isn't more after Liverpool's draw with Leicester, the next few weeks for the Citizens will tell us plenty. City has to place the Gunners, Everton and Chelsea in its next three games. That won't be easy, and getting anything less than seven points could put them in a super tough spot midway through the month.
Arsenal vs. Man. City prediction
City gets off to a hot start, but Arsenal manages to come back to earn a point.
Pick: Draw (+451)
