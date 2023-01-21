The Premier League returns to action Sunday with the weekend's marquess matchup.
Who's Playing
- Manchester United @ Arsenal
- Current Records: Manchester United 12-4-3; Arsenal 15-1-2
What to Know
Arsenal will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester United. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has a defense that allows only 0.78 goals per game, so Man United's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Arsenal got themselves on the board against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but Tottenham never followed suit. Arsenal took their match against Spurs 2-0. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Red Devils and Manchester City on Saturday, but Man United stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.
The wins brought Arsenal up to 15-1-2 and Man United to Writer Option Sys Failure. Arsenal is 11-1-2 after wins this year, Man United 7-2-2.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Odds: Arsenal -118; Draw: +270; United +300 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
