The Premier League returns to action Sunday with the weekend's marquess matchup.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Arsenal

Current Records: Manchester United 12-4-3; Arsenal 15-1-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Arsenal will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester United. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has a defense that allows only 0.78 goals per game, so Man United's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Arsenal got themselves on the board against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but Tottenham never followed suit. Arsenal took their match against Spurs 2-0. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Red Devils and Manchester City on Saturday, but Man United stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

The wins brought Arsenal up to 15-1-2 and Man United to Writer Option Sys Failure. Arsenal is 11-1-2 after wins this year, Man United 7-2-2.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Arsenal vs. Manchester United When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Odds: Arsenal -118; Draw: +270; United +300 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Arsenal have won five out of their last 13 games against Manchester United.