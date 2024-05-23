West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged with four significant breaches of the English Football Association's (FA) gambling rules, with the governing body alleging he deliberately sought to receive yellow cards in Premier League matches.

The FA allege that Paqueta deliberately attempted to receive a booking in four matches: Leicester City on November 12, 2022; Aston Villa on March 12, 2023; Leeds United on May 21, 2023; and AFC Bournemouth on August 12, 2023.

A statement from the governing body said: "It's alleged that [Paqueta] directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting."

Paqueta has not been accused of placing any bets himself. The FA also charged the player with two breaches of rule F3, which relates to inquiries it conducts.

Paqueta denies the charges, which were brought after an investigation that first came to light in August last year, triggered by suspicious betting patterns during West Ham's opening game of the season against Bournemouth, where the 26-year-old received a yellow card in the 93rd minute for a clash with Illia Zabarnyi.

"I am extremely surprised and upset that The FA has decided to charge me," said Paqueta. "For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can. I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment."

Paqueta's tackle on Soumare, for which he received a yellow card. Premier League

The other incidents involving Paqueta include a late challenge through the back of Boubakary Soumare in Leicester's 2-0 win at the London Stadium and a foul from behind on John McGinn in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, a match where the Premier League's commentary team noted that the playmaker might have been booked earlier on for a tackle on Ollie Watkins. He was also charged for a heavy tackle on Cryscencio Summerville as the winger attempted to start a break in a game against Leeds.

"The player has until June 3, 2024, to provide a response to these charges subject to any request for an extension to this deadline," said the FA.

His club, West Ham, stated the following:

"The club acknowledges receipt of the FA charge received by Lucas Paqueta for alleged breaches of their rules," said a West Ham spokesperson. "Lucas categorically denies the breach and will continue to robustly defend his position. "The club will continue to stand by and support the player throughout the process and will make no further comment until the matter is concluded."

News of the probe last summer prompted the collapse of Paqueta's proposed £80 million move from West Ham to Manchester City, the deal having been agreed in principle between the two clubs in August. The Premier League champions had been linked with a revival of their interest again this summer but that now appears unlikely until the charges have been addressed.

Paqueta has also been called up to Brazil's Copa America squad for this summer.