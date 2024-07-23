Marseille are locked in talks with Arsenal over the signing of Eddie Nketiah, but the Ligue 1 giants expect a late entry into the race from rival suitors, according to CBS Sports sources.

Arsenal are understood to favor an outright sale of Nketiah, who has not started a competitive match for them so far in 2024, but negotiations with Marseille have also included discussion of a possible loan move for the 25-year-old forward. Whether such a deal would include an option or obligation to buy the striker is likely to be a significant point of contention between the clubs.

England international Nketiah is ready to depart the club whose academy he joined nine years ago and is believed to be open to a move to the French south coast, where new manager Roberto De Zerbi is building a team with plenty of Premier League flavor. Mason Greenwood arrived from Manchester United in a $28.2 million deal, despite local opposition to the move, while Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to join. Were Nketiah to join it would not be the first time in his career that he steps into shooting boots recently vacated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the former Arsenal captain who recently left OM for Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadisah.

However, it is far from a given that Marseille do land Nketiah. Per sources, the French side expect rival bidders for the services of an England international who, over the past four season, averages more than half a non-penalty expected goal per 90 minutes of Premier League football. West Ham and Crystal Palace are long term admirers of Nketiah.

He is one of a number of academy graduates expected to depart Arsenal this summer. An opening offer for Emile Smith Rowe from Fulham has already been rejected, but their interest remains as does that of Crystal Palace. Winger Reiss Nelson also intends to leave the club.