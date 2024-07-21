Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could miss the entirety of his side's preseason preparations after sustaining a knee injury that kept him from joining the first-team squad on their U.S. tour. The Japan international was not part of the 26-man squad that flew to Los Angeles with his club confirming that he would remain behind in London to receive treatment.

No timescale was publicly announced for Tomiyasu's recovery but CBS Sports sources indicate that initial estimates have him sidelined for two to three weeks, placing his involvement in Arsenal's warmup fixtures in serious doubt. Mikel Arteta's side conclude their preparations for the 2024-25 Premier League season against Lyon on August 11 with their season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Should Tomiyasu miss the preseason matches in their entirety there would inevitably be doubts about his ability to hit the ground running in a season where Arsenal are desperate to make a fast start to their title challenge.

The knee issue is the latest frustrating setback for the 25-year-old, who has generally impressed in the three years since joining Arsenal from Bologna. In that time, however, Tomiyasu has made just 83 appearances across all competitions, never appearing in more than 22 Premier League matches in a single season. He has missed extended runs of games on four separate occasions.

Though the versatility of Tomiyasu, who in March signed a new contract until at least 2026, is extremely prized by Arteta, Arsenal ought not to be particularly short on defensive options when the new season begins. Jurrien Timber will be available after missing almost all of his first season due to a knee injury while senior defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior made the touring squad. They will be joined by Gabriel Magalhaes on Thursday while William Saliba will return from his post-Euro 2024 holiday for the post tour matches.

Arsenal are also close to finalising the signing of Italy international Riccardo Calafiori though talks between his current club Bologna and Basel, who hold a sell-on clause worth up to 50 percent, are holding up completion of the deal, per CBS Sports sources. Calafiori predominantly played on the left of a three man defense at club level last season; at Arsenal he could well take the inverted left back role that was predominantly occupied by Tomiyasu at the back end of the 2023-24 campaign.