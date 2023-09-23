Invariably one of the most thrilling games of the season for anyone without a rooting interest, the North London Derby's reputation for drama is well deserved. Not since 2008 has a meeting between Arsenal and Tottenham ended in a goalless draw. Indeed in the 21st century more games have ended 5-2 than 0-0.

Last season was notable in that one team actually managed to win home and away and Arsenal welcome Spurs to the Emirates Stadium with manager Mikel Arteta bidding to match Terry Neill as the only Gunners bosses to win their first fourth home north London derbies. Ange Postecoglu, meanwhile, will be hoping that he can replicate the sort of success he enjoyed over an unwelcome neighbour that he had with Rangers when in charge of Celtic. Here is how you can watch the match and everything you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sep. 24 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, Sep. 24 | 9:00 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Emirates Stadium, London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -154; Draw +333; Tottenham +350

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Storylines



Arsenal: Though Arteta will be hoping that Gabriel Martinelli, who missed Friday's training session, can recover from the hamstring injury he suffered last week in time to feature in the derby, much of the focus will be on who starts between the sticks rather than on the left wing. David Raya has started both games since the international break in a move that some fear might bring to full circle the Arsenal career of Aaron Ramsdale, who took Bernd Leno's spot at a similar stage two years ago.

For now Arteta insists that he wants to rotate his goalkeepers, and said in his pre-match press conference that he had not decided who would start in the derby. Raya might technically be the better goalkeeper and is arguably the cooler head, but do occasions such as this one not sometimes call for the exuberance of Ramsdale? Certainly if the latter misses out on that team as well then this may well prove to be a changing of the guard at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham: With at least two goals in all of their five Premier League games so far this season, it would be hard to say that Spurs' frontline is missing anyone so far, but if there is a game where Harry Kane's absence might be felt it is this one. The England captain, who left for Bayern Munich this summer, is by some distance the north London derby's leading scorer with 14 in just 17 top flight encounters with his great rivals.

Arsenal will certainly be relieved by his absence from the team sheet but Postecoglu was at pains to praise those still at Spurs for how they have plugged the gap.

"We kind of tried to, as a collective, focus on the road ahead, the kind of team we want to be. I've been really pleased with the way the lads have tackled the task of us being a real attacking threat from all areas of our game and so that people don't see a glaring gap there. But you are still trying to replace arguably the greatest player this club has ever had who still was making a very, very significant contribution. The opportunity for the void to be there is there all the time but we've managed that well so far."

Prediction

If Spurs do play in the same front-footed fashion they have so far this season it could create chances aplenty for them... and even more for Arsenal, who might just shade a thriller. PICK: Arsenal 3, Tottenham 2