Arsenal welcomes West Ham across town to the Emirates on Saturday for Matchday 2 in the Premier League. The Gunners won their opener against Fulham 3-0 last weekend, while West Ham stumbled to a concerning 2-0 home loss to Newcastle with negative vibes already being felt at the club. Arsenal can stay atop the table with a win while West Ham needs something here to get some momentum moving forward.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

TV: NBCSN and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal -200; Draw +340; West Ham +525 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Boy how expectations have changed for the Gunners in their last three matches. From winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield to thrashing Fulham on Matchday 1, the Gunners have the feel of a team with serious top-four potential ... if the defense can keep up. Gabriel impressed in his debut at centerback for the club with a goal and a solid performance at the back, and if he pans out, watch out. Expect the Gunners to look sharp again here.

West Ham: The Hammers were awful in the season-opening loss to Newcastle, and now that worries of relegation are starting to creep in after just 90 minutes of action. The team is barely functional, they've missed on transfers, and the future just isn't very bright. The pressure is on David Moyes early. Expect some changes from the opening-day squad in an effort to be more convincing in attack. Sebastien Haller's two goals against Charlton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday should earn him the start.

Prediction

The Gunners attack gets started early and punishes the Hammers for 90 minutes. Pick: Arsenal 4, West Ham 1