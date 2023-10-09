Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad in what is a significant boost to Mikel Arteta's plans for after the international break. The English Football Association and Gareth Southgate had hoped that the Arsenal forward would be able to feature in some capacity in next week's Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Italy but following tests at St. George's Park they have concluded that the best course of action is to allow Saka to continue his injury recovery with his club.

Saka missed the squad for Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday after injuring his hamstring against Lens, snapping a streak of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances. The 22 year old was unable to train prior to that game but his injury is not viewed as a serious one by club and country and he could be available to face Chelsea on October 21. England have not called up a replacement.

Arteta had stated on Sunday night that Saka could not join up with England as "he's not available to play football at the moment". However, the Three Lions chose to examine the injury themselves -- as they are entitled to do -- before concluding that the best course of action was further rest. Saka has established himself as one of the most important names in Gareth Southgate's side, and, given that a win over Italy could be enough to qualify them for Euro 2024, he was keen to convince Arsenal that he could be trusted with one of their brightest stars.

"The clubs have trust in us that we make decisions that are right for the long term whenever we can," he said last week. "We only have 10 matches a year. And there's been times when Bukayo, for example, hasn't always played. But there are certain key games where, if it's possible to have your best players, then you do want to have them. We've got that responsibility of qualifying for the country, but ... I've been a player ... I've never, ever taken a risk on a player's physical wellbeing. And nor would I."

In Saka's absence Southgate will be able to call on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jarrod Bowen. Notably the withdrawal has not prompted the England boss to bring back Raheem Sterling, the Chelsea forward who won the last of his 82 caps at last year's World Cup. Sterling delivered a goal and two assists in his side's 4-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, two days after being left out of the squad.