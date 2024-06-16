Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will not be representing France at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris after UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. The French superstar revealed ahead of Les Bleus' opening Group D game vs. Austria that future employers Real Madrid are unwilling to allow any star names to participate.

"For the Olympics, my club has a position which is very clear so that means I think I will not participate in the Olympics," said Mbappe in Sunday's press conference. "That is how it is.

"Joining a new team in September would not be the best way to begin my adventure. I wish the best to the France team. I will of course watch all their games as a spectator rather than an actor, and I hope they bring back the gold medal."

Mbappe has frequently stated his desire to represent France at the Olympics as part of Thierry Henry's under-23 team which is allowed to have three overage players of which the 25-year-old would have been one alongside Alexandre Lacazette and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

However, his decision to join Real on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain now has jeopardized that aim.

This summer's Olympic soccer tournament gets underway on July 24 and finishes on August 9 with the French coming up against the USMNT in Marseille in the opening game.

Real's season is due to get underway the following week with the UEFA Super Cup vs. Europa League winners Atalanta BC in Warsaw on August 14.

Henry's French Olympics squad has already lost PSG pair Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola, Lille OSC trio Lucas Chevalier, Leny Yoro and Bafode Diakite as well as Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel and Burnley's Maxime Esteve.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has also confirmed recently that he is not going to the Olympics to chase a second gold medal with Argentina this summer.