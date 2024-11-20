The U.S. women's national team will host their first matches in 2025 with the annual SheBelieves Cup. Launched in 2016 and inspired by SheBelieves movement during the build-up to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, the tournament will celebrate its tenth year of competition. The USWNT will welcome Australia, Colombia, and Japan to mark the occasion, after all four programs participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"This will be my first SheBelieves Cup, but I've followed the tournament, and it always produces close games between top teams," said U.S. head coach Emma Hayes. "All four of these teams were in the last World Cup and Olympics, and all are in the building process to qualify for the next World Cup, so to get three games against talented teams and players in a format that replicates group play at a world championship is valuable in our process. All the games will be great tests for the teams and fun for all the fans."

The visitors each place differently among official FIFA rankings. They all have history with each other too, with No. 7 ranked Japan and No. 15 ranked Australia recently having faced the USWNT during the Olympics. USA defeated the Matildas (2-1) in group play, and later eliminated Japan (1-0) in overtime during the quarterfinal. No. 21 ranked Colombia were eliminated in the quarterfinal by Spain in a penalty shootout. This will be Colombia's first appearance in the SheBelieves Cup.

Despite many recent matches against each other, this will also be Austalia's first appearance in the SheBelieves Cup. Japan returns for a fifth appearance in the event, their third consecutive participation. The decade-old event will return to its original format, six games played across three matchdays, after a shortened version in 2024.

2025 SheBelieves Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Feb. 20

Japan vs. Australia Shell Energy Stadium Houston, Texas 5 p.m.

USA vs. Colombia Shell Energy Stadium Houston, Texas 8 p.m. CT

Feb. 23

Colombia vs. Japan State Farm Stadium Glendale, Ariz. 2 p.m

USA vs. Australia State Farm Stadium Glendale, Ariz. 5 p.m.

Feb. 26

Australia vs. Colombia Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, Calif. 7:30 p.m.

USA vs. Japan Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, Calif. 10:30 p.m.