Atalanta B.C. will try to get its first win on home soil when it hosts Torino F.C. in an Italian Serie A showdown on Thursday on Paramount+. The home team settled for a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in its only other match this season at Gewiss Stadium, but will enter Thursday match on the heels of a 1-0 victory against Verona. Meanwhile, the Torino club has played well on the road, defeating both Monza and Cremonese by scores of 2-1. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Atalanta vs. Torino odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +420 underdog. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Atalanta vs. Torino date: Thursday, September 1

Atalanta vs. Torino time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Torino live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Torino

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 52-28 in his last 77 picks, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors.

For Atalanta vs. Torino, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to hit for a -155 payout. The expert admits that it is difficult to pick a winner in this matchup, especially with how Torino has been playing on the road. The clubs are also neck-and-neck on the Italian Serie A table with two wins a piece and four goals scored across three matches to start the season.



However, Sutton is confident in picking the Over for this match given the history between these two teams. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in each of the last six meetings between Atalanta and Torino, including a 4-4 draw when the clubs last saw each other back in April. Both clubs are also getting scoring from different members of their offenses so far this season, making it even more likely this match will feature multiple goals being scored. Stream the match here.

