Australia vs. Italy: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Australia and Italy face off in their 2019 Women's World Cup group stage opener on Sunday, looking to get a leg up in the fight for a round of 16 spot. Both teams are in Group C, joined by Brazil and Jamaica. Australia and Brazil are the favorites in the group, so Italy will have to earn points where it can to have a chance, with finishing in third place the most realistic option.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Australia vs. Italy

Date : Sunday, June 9



: Sunday, June 9 Time : 7 a.m. ET



: 7 a.m. ET Location : Stade du Hainaut



: Stade du Hainaut TV channel : FS1 and Telemundo



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Australia -160 | Italy +410 | Draw +310 | O/U: 3

Storylines

Australia: The country searches for their first World Cup crown this summer and with a backline that is strong and a patient midfield, they can make a run. You'll see them hold on to the ball plenty and mix it up between wing play and up the middle. They'll create the chances and dominate possession.

Italy: The women's team doesn't have the rich history that the men's team does, but they hope at some point to be able to compete consistently at this tournament. It probably won't be this time around, but it won't be for a lack of trying. They'll fight, but the technical quality will be evident in this one.

Australia vs. Italy prediction

Australia has trouble breaking down the Italy defense early on, but as the game goes on they get stronger, finishing with a narrow with and an important victory.

Pick: Australia 2, Italy 1