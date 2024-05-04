Real Madrid are Spanish champions for the 36th time after a 3-0 win over Cadiz coupled with Girona's 4-2 thumping of Barcelona secured them the La Liga title with four rounds of games to go.

Carlo Ancelotti's men gave themselves the strongest possible chance of securing their latest silverware on Saturday with a second half show of strength to see off their struggling visitors.

Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu all scored as the Real starting XI was rotated with next week's UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg vs. Bayern Munich in mind.

Thibaut Courtois returned in goal after a long absence through injury and the Belgium international kept a clean sheet on his big comeback and can now celebrate with another trophy.

There were no immediate celebrations at Santiago Bernabeu, though, as Real needed Barca to not win away at City Football Group-backed Girona to officially confirm their latest La Liga triumph.

For a while, that looked as if it might not happen as Xavi's side took the lead twice in the first half as Andreas Christensen and Artem Dovbyk traded goals inside of 4 minutes at Montilivi.

A Robert Lewandowski penalty just before half-time gave the Blaugrana a 2-1 lead at Montilivi which looked as if it would be enough until a late show from Girona against their Catalan rivals.

Portu's double and a Miguel Gutierrez goal in the final 25 minutes sealed not only a famous comeback victory for Michel's heroic side but also their historic Champions League qualification.

Athletic Club's win on Friday night meant that Girona had to do it themselves here and a 4-2 win is about as spectacular as it gets in terms of sealing your first-ever continental soccer adventure.

Real take back their Spanish crown from Barca who have seen a promising end to this season fizzle out in the past few weeks after UCL heartbreak against Paris Saint-Germain and El Clasico misery.