FC Barcelona have announced that the club have fired manager Xavi Hernandez with former Germany coach Hansi Flick expected to take the job in the coming days, as per multiple reports. Xavi announced his decision to leave Barcelona in January, but then changed his mind last April after a meeting with the president of the club, Joan Laporta, who wanted the Spanish manager to continue for at least another season.

But the situation flipflopped over the last month, and on Friday the club announced his departure.

"FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernández that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season. The meeting happened at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and was also attended by sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, director of sport Anderson Luís de Souza, Deco, Xavi, Òscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre.

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world. Xavi Hernández will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday's game away to Sevilla. During the course of the next few days, FC Barcelona will be making an announcement regarding the new first team structure."

Timeline of Xavi events

January 27: Xavi announce he's leaving at the end of the season

April 25: Laporta announce Xavi will stay in charge

May 24: Barcelona sack Xavi

As manager of Barcelona, Xavi has won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup after taking charge of the club in 2021 after taking over for Ronald Koeman. After the 5-3 defeat at home against Villarreal, Xavi announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the current season, leaving many surprised considering the link between the whole Barcelona environment and the manager, despite the disappointment season.

Laporta convinced Xavi to change his mind last April, when they spoke together in a press conference announcing their decision to continue for at least another season. However, some comments made by Xavi about the financial situation of the club created some tension inside the club and led to Laporta's decision to sack the Barcelona legend. Xavi said that "our fans and club members must understand the situation is very difficult, above all on the economic level, for us to compete with our top rivals, whether it be Real Madrid or teams in Europe. We have to accept that. That doesn't mean we don't want to compete and that we won't fight for titles, but this is the situation Barcelona is in."

Flick is now set to become the new Barcelona manager, and as La Liga expert Guillem Balague revealed to CBS Sports Golazo Network, talks have been in place since two months with the German coach who is about to start a new chapter at the club. So, if you're keeping track at home, Barcelona were negotiating with Flick to take over for Xavi at the same time they were convincing Xavi to reverse his and stay with the club. Welcome to the Barcelona experience. Regardless, the Xavi era at the club is now officially over.