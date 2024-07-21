Alphonso Davies will have to see out the final year of his contract if he is intent on moving to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has warned. Canada international Davies is wanted by the European champions to fill their relative weak spot at left back and there has been no breakthrough in extending terms with Bayern with his deal set to expire at the end of June.

Bayern still hope that the 23-year-old will stay but they find themselves in a significant bind with Madrid hovering just out of view. Do they take what they can in the knowledge that a fee might not come close to covering the cost of replacing one of the best left backs in the world, the sort who could make a sizeable contribution to their pursuit of silverware in Germany and Europe? Equally, they would have even less to replace Davies with if he goes to the Santiago Bernabeu in 11 months.

Hoeness' indication is that what is on offer from Bayern now in terms of an extension is the best he will get.

"We told him very clearly that we would let the contract expire if he did not renew it," Hoeness told reporters. "He will not get any more money."

Looking to rebound from their first trophyless season in 13 years, Bayern have invested heavily in the squad of new manager Vincent Kompany. Joao Palhinha and Michael Olise have arrived from the Premier League for a combined $114 million while Hiroki Ito came from Stuttgart for $32.7 million with a view to addressing the problem position of left-sided center back. Eric Dier and Bryan Zaragoza have also had their loans made permanent.

Bayern are understood to be keen to move on some of their high-earning veteran wide forwards, a spot where Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane are established options. Center back Matthijs de Ligt is also of interest to Manchester United as the Bavarians look to trim back their squad, something which will be necessary if they are to add new players.

"No more players will come unless two or three players leave first," Hoeness said. "[Sporting directors] Max Eberl and Christoph Freund know full well that no one will come unless one or two prominent players leave. Bayern has no money-wasters."