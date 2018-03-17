Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barca is marching towards the title and expects three more points here

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde welcomes his former club Athletic Bilbao to the Camp Nou in La Liga's 29th round of Sunday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Lionel Messi scores, Luis Suarez does as well and Ernesto Valverde crushes his former team. Barcelona 4, Bilbao 0.

