Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barca is marching towards the title and expects three more points here
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde welcomes his former club Athletic Bilbao to the Camp Nou in La Liga's 29th round of Sunday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Lionel Messi scores, Luis Suarez does as well and Ernesto Valverde crushes his former team. Barcelona 4, Bilbao 0.
