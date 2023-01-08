League leader Barcelona will try to regain their form Sunday when they visit Atletico Madrid for a Spanish La Liga match at Wanda Metropolitano. Barcelona (12-2-1) entered Matchweek 16 even on points with Real Madrid but ahead on goal differential. Barca suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw with Espanyol in their most recent league match last Saturday. That was followed by a surprisingly tough 4-3 victory against Intercity in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Atletico (8-3-4) entered the weekend fourth in the table after defeating last-place Elche 2-0 on Dec. 29 to snap a three-game La Liga winless streak. They also won a Copa del Rey match Wednesday, defeating Oviedo 2-0.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in its latest Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona odds, and Atletico are +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid picks or bets, make sure you check out the Spanish La Liga predictions and best bets from soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Atletico vs. Barcelona spread: Barcelona -0.5 (+140)

Atletico vs. Barcelona over/under: 2.5 goals

Atletico vs. Barcelona money line: Atletico +200, Barcelona +145, Draw +215

ATM: They have allowed one goal or fewer 12 times in league matches.

BAR: They have scored two or more goals nine times in league play.

Why you should back Barcelona

The Blaugranes have their sights set on winning their first league title since 2018-19, and they know this is a statement match. They beat Atletico 4-2 in the most recent meeting as they peppered the box with passes and got goals from midfielder Gavi and three defenders. Barca have been one of the most dominant teams in the league all season and have allowed an astonishing six goals in 15 matches. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has posted a clean sheet in 11 of them and also leads the league with an 87.9 save percentage. The defense is allowing just two shots on target per game.

Barcelona's approach is to hold onto the ball, and they average 65% possession, a 7% higher rate than any other La Liga team. Star striker Robert Lewandowski, who has a league-high 13 goals, will miss this game on a booking suspension. That means an opportunity for 22-year-old Ferran Torres, who has started just six matches and has two goals.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

The Red and Whites are 3-2-1 in their past six meetings with Barcelona, including a 2-0 league victory last season at Wanda Metropolitano. They have hit a rough patch in league play but have beaten their past four opponents 9-1, including three Copa del Rey victories. Atletico got goals from Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata against Elche to snap a league winless streak that dated to Oct. 23 (0-2-1). Their only previous La Liga losses came to Real Madrid and Villarreal. Morata (six league goals) and Antoine Griezmann (five) pace an attack that should be spurred on by the home crowd.

Barca haven't been allowing many goals, but five of their six conceded have come away from home. Atletico have the fourth-most goals in La Liga (23) and have conceded the fourth-fewest (14). They have allowed 48 shots on target, third-fewest in the league. They put almost 37% of their shots on target (fifth-highest in La Liga) while opponents hit the target 28% of the time (third-lowest). Atletico lead the league in tackles (288) and tackles won (174) and are fifth in blocks (154) and should frustrate Barcelona's attackers. They also will obviously benefit from Lewandowski's absence.

