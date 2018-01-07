Barcelona vs. Levante goal highlights: Lionel Messi scores fantastic give-and-go golazo
He put it where the goalkeeper couldn't get it to put Barca up 1-0 over Levante
Barcelona needed just 12 minutes to score against Levante on Sunday in La Liga, and I bet you can guess who scored. Lionel Messi made it 1-0 with a lovely finish off a give-and-go with Jordi Alba. Messi lofted the ball over defenders to Alba, who headed into the vacant space, and the Argentine superstar did the rest with a brilliant hit to the far post. Take a look:
Messi makes it look easy. But lots of credit to Alba there for realizing the space was there to lay off the ball and set up a fantastic opportunity that Messi would hit to near perfection.
