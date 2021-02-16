Barcelona are hosting fellow contender Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday. Neymar won't be suiting up for PSG after the Brazilian superstar suffered a leg injury last week, which means Kylian Mbappe will take center stage for the Parisians. Neymar's injury also puts his status in the return leg in doubt. Lionel Messi and Barcelona, however, enter the match in fine form in La Liga, having scored five times last weekend. Barca are the favorites entering the tie, while both teams have delivered some underwhelming, inconsistent performances throughout the season to this point.

Barcelona: Which Barca will we get, the one playing well in La Liga or the one that struggles in cups? The team's recent performances in cups have been underwhelming to say the least. Barca just lost to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semis, needed extra time to beat Granada in the quarters, they lost the Spanish Super Cup final, and their last UCL game was the 3-0 loss to Juventus to lose the group. This team has been absolutely poor when it mattered most, and while most seasons they seem like a contender, they certainly don't this season. A lack of quality in attack alongside Messi, combined with a leaky defense means this one could get ugly. They must be at their best to win this first leg.

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino makes his debut in the competition with the club after replacing Thomas Tuchel, and it comes after a concerning performance against Nice. PSG beat them 2-1 on Saturday, but the defense was far from sharp. Marquinhos gifted the goal to Nice with a terrible error, and their ability to quickly close down in the middle wasn't sharp. But Marco Verratti will be available for this match, giving PSG a much-needed boost in the middle. If PSG can keep the pressure on Messi and keep their shape on the counter, they'll be set up well.

Barca get goals from Messi, but the weak backline gives up enough chances for PSG to finish the first leg as the favorites to move on. Pick: Barca 2, PSG 2

