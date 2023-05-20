After securing the La Liga title, it's time for Barcelona to celebrate at the Camp Nou. With the title in their hands, part of the match against Real Sociedad will be about celebrating Sergio Busquets who is set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season but it will also be a scouting mission for a potential replacement for Busquets in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, May 20 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 20 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -121; Draw +265; Real Sociedad +320 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Even with the league trophy being handed over after the match, Xavi wants to keep the focus on the task at hand of getting past Real Sociedad.

"We're happy, proud. And tomorrow's game is all about enjoying this moment. It's time to celebrate with our people like we did the other day on the parade, which was incredible," Xavi said in his prematch availability. "The league trophy will be handed over tomorrow but before that, we have a game to play and we want to finish the day on a high note and feeling good."

In a week that has seen all of Barcelona celebrating, it's all about keeping that celebration going for the entire match and beyond.

Real Sociedad: With Villarreal charging up the table, these are points that Sociedad needs to remain in a Champions League qualification position. After selling Alexander Isak to Newcastle United, holding on for a top-four spot would be an incredible accomplishment but it's critical to at least pick up a point here.

Prediction

It's only natural for Barcelona to lose focus and drop points as they receive their La Liga trophy. Pick: Barcelona 1, Real Sociedad 1