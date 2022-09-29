Bayern Munich attempt to end their four-match winless streak when they host Bayer Leverkusen in a 2022-23 Bundesliga match on Friday. Bayern Munich (3-3-1) began defense of their 10th consecutive league championship with three straight victories but followed with three draws before dropping a 1-0 decision to FC Augsburg on Sept. 17. Bayer Leverkusen (1-2-4) have gone three games without a victory since rolling past Mainz 3-0 on Aug. 27. The teams played to a 1-1 draw when they met in Munich last season.

Kickoff at Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Bayern Munich are -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Bayer Leverkusen are +700 underdogs. A regulation draw is priced at +480 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 3.5.

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen money line: Bayern Munich -310, Bayer Leverkusen +700, Draw +480

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen spread: Bayern Munich -1.5 (-130)

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen over/under: 3.5 goals

BM: The FCB have scored only four goals during their winless streak

BL: The Black and Reds have netted two or more tallies in three of their last four matches

Why you should back Bayern Munich

The team was dominant for most of its match against Augsburg, owning 77% of the possession and unleashing 19 shots. Bayern Munich are hoping the performance leads to a return to the form they held during their season-opening three-game winning streak, when they outscored their opponents 15-1. Ten different players have scored for the FCB this season, with five netting multiple tallies.

Jamal Musiala is the club's leading scorer with four goals and also has notched an assist. The 19-year-old midfielder needs two tallies to match the career high he set in 2020-21. Forward Sadio Mane, who reached double digits in goals each of the last eight seasons while playing in the English Premier League, has scored three times in seven matches.

Why you should back Bayer Leverkusen

The Black and Reds have scored in four consecutive matches after being shut out in two of their first three league contests. After failing to tally in his first four outings this season, Kerem Demirbay has caught fire. The 29-year-old midfielder has converted in each of his last three Bundesliga games to take over the team lead.

Demirbay, who scored the lone goal in Bayer Leverkusen's 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Sept. 17, moved one tally ahead of both forward Patrik Schick and right-back Jeremie Frimpong. A native of the Czech Republic, the 26-year-old Schick finished second in the Bundesliga last season with 24 goals, including the Black and Reds' lone tally in a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich. Frimpong, a 21-year-old native of the Netherlands, scored just once in 35 matches over his first two seasons with Bayer Leverkusen.

