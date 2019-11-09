Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

There's a big-time clash in the Bundesliga on Saturday as Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Dortmund with neither team occupying first place. It's Borussia Monchengladbach who enters the weekend at the summit, with Dortmund in third place and Bayern Munich in fifth. Just one point separates them, and a victory for either could pull them within a win of first place. It's Bayern's first Bundesliga game since head coach Niko Kovac departed the club.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Date : Saturday, Nov. 9



: Saturday, Nov. 9 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena



: Allianz Arena TV channel : FS2, Fox Deportes



: FS2, Fox Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Bayern: Losing 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend cost Niko Kovac his job, and in steps interim manager Hans-Dieter Flick with quite the tough task. The defense simply has to be better, which will be hard against a team like Dortmund that has pace on the wings and plays a physical style. Expect Bayern to be cautious in this one early to settle in and aim to possess the ball and not rush things.

Dortmund: Dortmund has won two of three and the defense has been strong, conceding just 11 times in 10 games. The momentum is also high after that stunning win over Inter Milan in the Champions League where the German club trailed 2-0, only to win 3-2. Going on the road against a down Bayern still won't be easy, but they've got to like their chances.

Bayern vs. Dortmund prediction

Bayern gets a narrow victory with a late goal by Thiago.

Pick: Bayern 2, Dortmund 1