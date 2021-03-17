Bayern Munich have advanced into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after a 2-1 victory over Serie A side Lazio at Allianz Arena on Wednesday. The Bundesliga side completed their round of 16 on a 6-2 aggregate.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 33rd minute by converting a penalty kick. Bayern added another when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting found the back of the net iin the 73rd minute after subbing on just two minutes prior. Lazio closed out their Champions League campaign with a consolation goal from Marco Parolo in the 82nd minute.

Let's take a look at some player and manager ratings from the match. Ratings are based on a 1-10 scale with a 1 being an early red card send off, and and 10 being a hat-trick type performance.

Bayern Munich player ratings

Alexander Nubel

The former Schalke 04 man was largely alert when called upon and was rarely tested by a Lazio side that was strangely devoid of goal threat Ciro Immobile before Parolo found an easy way past him.

Rating: 5

Benjamin Pavard

A solid enough showing from the France international in what has not been the easiest of seasons so far.

Rating: 6

Jerome Boateng

The former Germany star only featured for 45 minutes before being replaced by Sule but was dependable enough when on the pitch.

Rating: 6

David Alaba

The Austria international provided the assist for Choupo-Moting's goal and although he was part of the backline that allowed Parolo to score late on, he played out from the back well and made some crucial interceptions.

Rating: 7

Lucas Hernandez

A reasonably straightforward showing from the Frenchman who was rarely required to be spectacular.

Rating: 6

Leon Goretzka

It was a mixed night for the Germany international as he won the penalty for Lewandowski's opener but also picked up a booking before substituted after 64 minutes in a committed display.

Rating: 7

Joshua Kimmich

Another functional performance in the middle of the park for Bayern and the German was barely flustered.

Rating: 6

Leroy Sane

We did not see the Germany international stretching Lazio as much with his pace as in the first leg, but he was regularly a concern for the visitors and created a chance that Gnabry really should have scored.

Rating: 6

Thomas Muller

Captain on the night, a lot of Bayern's play tried to flow through the subdued German -- even if the attack was geared more toward Lewandowski.

Rating: 5

Serge Gnabry

The Germany international was involved and continues to try to raise his game but his miss after being set up by Sane was poor.

Rating: 5

Robert Lewandowski

The Pole bagged his 39th goal of the season from the penalty spot and went close to the 40th when he hit the woodwork in the second half before coming off for Choupo-Moting.

Rating: 7

Niklas Sule (sub, Boateng, 46')

Replaced Boateng for the second half and was solid enough although Lazio managed to score when he was part of the defense.

Rating: 6

Alphonso Davies (sub, Goretzka, 64')

Energetic once introduced and created the opportunity for Lewandowski to hit the woodwork as Bayern went about sewing up the win.

Rating: N/A

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (sub, Lewandowski, 71')

Got himself a goal off the bench just minutes after coming on in a perfect illustration of how his role is supposed to work.

Rating: N/A

Jamal Musiala (sub, Muller,71')

Given 19 minutes toward the end after impressing in the first leg, you get the impression that he was already being saved for challenges to come.

Rating: N/A

Javi Martinez (sub, Kimmich, 77')

A 13-minute cameo toward the end as Bayern were closing up shop to ensure that they won both legs as they advanced to the quarters, but should have done better on the goal.

Rating: N/A

Manager - Hansi Flick

Handled his squad well and rotated enough to give some key players a breather without losing so much quality that the team struggled.

Rating: 7

Lazio player ratings

Pepe Reina

Faced a less active Bayern compared to the first leg, and was given no favors as his team conceded a penalty in the first half. Still came up with key saves and kept a narrow scoreline.

Rating: 6

Adam Marusic Did well to get involved in the attack during the opening 15 minutes, but faded in the second half as Bayern saw more time on the ball.

Rating: 5.5

Francesco Acerbi

Had a tense moment with the official and earned a yellow for it in the first half, helped keep the backline organized during the second without picking up a second card.

Rating: 5.5

Stefan Radu

Tackle in the box on Lewandowski led to a penalty, but made an effort to get on the ball and generate attack.

Rating: 5

Manuel Lazzari

Tried to play higher and get involved in the attack when able, subbed off in the 57th minute due to possible dislocated or broken finger.

Rating: 5.5

Gonzalo Escalante

Better second half than the first, but put in a solid shift and covered lots of ground for the team.

Rating: 6

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Some good movement on and off the ball when trying to combine with Luis Alberto.

Rating: 5.5

Luis Alberto

Was active on the ball whenever opportunity provided, tried to combine on service into the box early in the game, subbed out in the 75th minute.

Rating: 6

Mohamed Salim Fares

Made an effort to cover ground in the midfield before aggravating an injury. Was subbed off at halftime due to injury.

Rating: 5.5

Joaquin Correa

Wasn't played into goal often and was unable to finish when he had a chance in the second half.

Rating: 5

Vedat Muriqi

Rough first half and didn't make much an impact for the team offensively. Was subbed off early in the second half.

Rating: 5

Senad Lulic (sub, Fares, 46')

Subbed on during halftime Mohamed Salim Fares due to injury.

Rating: 5

Andreas Pereira (sub, Muriqi, 56')

Was subbed on for Muriqi in the 56th minute. Did well to get involved in the attack, provided the assist on the lone goal.

Rating: 7

Marco Parolo (sub, Lazzari, 57')

Subbed on in the 57th minute. Scored a consolation goal in the 82nd minute.

Rating: 7

Danilo Cataldi (sub, Alberto, 75')

Was subbed on in the 75th minute for Luis Alberto.

Rating: N/A

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (sub, Escalante, 84')

Was subbed on in the 84th minute for Gonzalo Escalante.

Rating: N/A

Manager - Simone Inzaghi

Opted to not start Ciro Immobile perhaps due to game-time injury decision. Put out his starting line up facing a huge disadvantage from the first leg and utilized all substitutions.

Rating: 5